A Nigerian lady has expressed her shock and excitement on social media after attending Shiloh 2024

In a trending video, the lady showed the face of the TikTok celebrity whom she surprisingly met at the crusade ground

Social media users who came across the video stormed the comments section on the platform to share their opinions

A Nigerian lady who attended Shiloh 2024, a highly anticipated annual gathering of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, has shared an interesting video online.

She posted the video via the TikTok app and it quickly went viral, garnering lots of comments and reactions from netizens.

Lady sees Junior Elder at Shiloh 2024 Photo credit: @trucyxchange23/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady meets Junior Elder at Shiloh 2024

The lady had crossed paths with a popular TikTok personality, Junior Elder, leaving her utterly speechless.

She shared a captivating video on TikTok under the handle @trucyxchange23, revealing her surprise encounter with the young celebrity.

With excitement, she posed alongside Junior Elder, her face radiating joy for meeting the TikTok celebrity.

"POV: I met Junior Elder at Shiloh 2024," she captioned the video.

Reactions as lady meets Junior Elder

The video swiftly gained traction on TikTok, attracting lots of comments from intrigued social media users.

Netizens flocked to the comments section, sharing their thoughts on the encounter between the duo.

@Israel lee reacted:

"Junior Elder attend Shiloh?"

@Yankee asked:

"Wait ooo ivana go church junior elder go church what am I waiting for ??"

@PÁRKÉT said:

"If Junior elder is taller then you than you are the shortest person in the world."

@Bright4pf said:

"You go soon here best gift Shiloh gave me no worry."

@SiLvEr StEp said:

"Junior elder tall pass you? Your own don finish."

@Daddy's girl said:

"Which place cos shiloh is also holding here in Abraka Delta state."

@EMMA FX said:

"As you do video with junior elder u con get better engagement wow. Go and thank junior elder. E don turn you to celeb."

@Djtesmax said:

"My mentor is going through a lot please leave him for now."

@EVIL prince added:

"No be Shiloh way I go today be this."

Watch the video below:

Lady emotional after attending Shiloh

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a research assistant at Covenant University was not happy about Bishop Abioye's absence at Shiloh 2024.

Shiloh is an annual gathering of all Winners Chapel church members worldwide, and this year's edition runs from December 10 to 15.

