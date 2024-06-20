A Nigerian man who wrote the West African School Certificate Examination (WASCE) for 17 times has relocated to the USA

The man is excelling abroad after he finished his undergraduate studies in Nigeria moving to Cleveland State University

He has won multiple awards and recognitions, which dwarfs the fact that he sat for WAEC 17 times before he passed

A Nigerian man has overcome the initial challenges he suffered at home while trying to pass his West African Examination Council (WAEC) papers.

The man, Emmanuel Oluwasayomi Ahmadu wrote the WAEC examination 17 times before he obtained satisfactory pass marks to attend the university.

The man is now a multiple award winner in the USA. Photo credit: Instagram/Emmanuel Oluwasayomi Ahmadu.

He was said to have insisted on getting the right scores in WAEC the right way without cheating.

According to a story shared by Vanguard Newspaper, Emmanuel attributed the multiple WAEC exams he sat for to the fact that he didn't want to cut corners.

Emmanuel studied mass communication at the University of Benin and he did his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Kwara state.

He later gained admission to study for his master's at Cleveland State University, USA, and he has been shinning since then.

While in the USA, Emmanuel has won multiple awards and recognitions, dwarfing his initial WAEC failures. He posted some of the awards on his Instagram page, attributing his growth in life to the grace of God.

He said:

"I have been honoured as a Professional Doctoral Fellow by The Across Global Institute of Foreign Languages (AGIFL) for my impactful use of English as a foreign language to create positive changes across the world. My remarkable journey from overcoming significant educational and personal challenges to making significant global impacts in mental health advocacy has earned me these prestigious honours.”

See one of the posts below:

