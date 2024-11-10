A Nigerian boy who has no one to train him has now gained admission into the university to pursue his studies

The boy, Idris Abdulrasheed Adeiza scored 323 in the 2024 Joint Admission and Matriculations Board (JAMB)

Idris has been helped to secure admission at the Federal University of Technology, Akure to study software engineering

A Nigerian boy is set to start his university education after he was helped to gain admission.

The boy's father is a bricklayer who could not afford his university education but help has come the boy's way.

Idris gained admission into FUTA. Photo credit: X/Alex Onyia.

Source: Twitter

Education promoter Alex Onyia shared Idris Abdulrasheed Adeiza's story and noted that he did well in the Unified Tertiary Matriculations Examination (UTME).

Alex had said:

"Idris Abdulrasheed Adeiza is from Kogi State. He scored 323 in JAMB 2024 which made him the second highest in Kogi State. His dad is a brick layer and mother a trader. He had no hopes of continuing education because no one could fund it. He is already considering learning hand work."

In a new update, Alex said Idris had been helped to gain admission at the Federal University of Technology, Akure.

His words:

"Idris’s dream has come to pass. He has been offered admission to study software engineering at the Federal University of Technology, Akure. I will support him through his journey until he finishes. Through him, his generation will be liberated."

See the post below:

Reactions as student gains admission into FUTA

@AdenikeAwe1 said:

"Kudos to you Alex. Your children will not lack destiny helpers."

@Diliman said:

"May God bless and reward you. I am a bit surprised that he didn't get his desired course and university with such a high score."

@TribalChief234 said:

"Beautiful, keep up the good work."

Student shares his JAMB score

A student has proudly shared his JAMB UTME results on social media, indicating that he did well.

The results showed that the student scored 75 in mathematics, 71 in Biology and 63 in the use of English.

The student, Akintayo Emmanuel Enioto, also got 62 in chemistry, making a total of 271 in aggregate.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng