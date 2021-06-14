A Nigerian man has showcased how he grows his crops by planting them in sack bags instead of in the ground

In an emerging video, the man shared the progress he has recorded after planting 4000 yam seedlings on a plot of land

He encouraged his viewers to give the style of farming a try as with it one can grow yams twice in a year

A Nigerian man has ventured into farming howbeit in an unpopular style.

The unidentified man, in a video shared on Facebook by Ayo Ojeniyi, showed off how he planted 4000 yam seedlings on a plot of land in Anambra.

Man plants 400 yam seedlings in sack bags on a plot of land Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by Ayo Ojeniyi

Source: Facebook

He grows his crops in sack bags. In the video, he encouraged people to try it out. He went on to reveal that one can grow yams twice a year with this farming technique and doesn't require a large expanse of land.

In the video, the yam seedlings were already sprouting stems.

Social media reacts to his farming style

Emeka Ugwuowo said:

"With smart system and processes we can defeat hunger through farming which will guarantee abundance of cheap quality foods.

"If foods are affordable and there are cheap good affordable accommodations crimes and criminality will go down by 50% in a short time."

Ayoola Akinkunmi Olamide wrote:

"I am experimenting this in my house presently. I planted few on a plot of land and others in sacks."

Hayourdaejee Kunle Suraji remarked:

''I would like to see to the end of this innovative process of planting yam."

Source: Legit.ng News