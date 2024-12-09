A lady who works at a hospital has told her fellow women to consider it very well before deciding to get pregnant

Princess Lydi said she witnessed an incident at a hospital after a mother gave birth and the baby's father ran away

Princess said the baby's father abandoned the child because the child's hands were not properly formed and had defects

A mother has been left in deep pain after her baby's father abandoned her at the hospital where she gave birth.

The woman was said to have given birth to a child whose hands were not properly formed.

The baby was born with deformities. Photo credit: TikTok/Princess Lydi.

Source: TikTok

Princess Lydi, a nurse, shared the story and noted that the man had disappeared, leaving the baby and the new mother.

According to Princess, the man disappeared after he saw that the child's hands were not properly formed.

She said the mother of the child is lamenting endlessly and regretting why she got pregnant in the first place.

Princess used the opportunity to advise other women to consider it properly before getting pregnant for any man.

The nurse noted that getting pregnant is not a child's play and that childbirth affects women in many ways.

She said some baby fathers may not be compassionate enough to stay and take care of their responsibilities.

Princess said if the baby father ends up running away, the responsibility and suffering will fall on the mother.

Princess said:

"Don't get pregnant without you as a woman having money or even doing a trade."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as father abandons his child

@Miracle kings said:

"The way I rushed to take my folic acid eh. Abeg o."

@Bliss said:

That is life for her. All these mad women that give birth to beautiful and healthy children drink folic acid? Guyyy may God shift anything that will deform my child for in Jesus name Amen."

@Mou's Baby asked:

"Is it that the lady didnt even attend antenatal?"

Gen Z mother cries in video

In a related story, a beautiful Gen Z lady was seen crying in a video after her babies were disturbed.

The woman gave birth to twins and she was crying due to the stress of taking care of them.

The video went viral and got a lot of reactions from social media users.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng