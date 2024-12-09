Reverend Father Professor Christian Anieke, the vice chancellor of Godfrey Okoye University, Enugu, had his duties taken over for a day as the school's best student acted in his stead

A young lady was made to serve as the school's vice chancellor for a day for emerging as the most outstanding student

The lady, who had a CGPA of 5.0, took netizens through her memorable day as the Enugu school's one-day vice chancellor

Ihekwaba Kachisicho, acted as the vice chancellor of Godfrey Okoye University for one day after she was confirmed as the most outstanding student for the 2023/2024 academic session.

The young lady, who had an impressive 5.0 cumulative grade point average (CGPA), said she beat three other outstanding students to get the coveted award.

Ihekwaba Kachisicho acted as Godfrey Okoye University's vice chancellor for one day. Photo Credit: @missangeleyes.x

Godfrey Okoye University's student day as VC

In a TikTok video, Ihekwaba took her followers through how she spent her day as the school's vice chancellor.

First, she was picked up from her abode, the Rev. Sr. Prof. Mary Gloria Njoku Hostel, in the vice chancellor's convoy amid cheers from her hostel mates.

From there, Ihekwaba was driven to the school and arrived at the vice chancellor's office to assume the one-day role.

What she did as one-day vice chancellor

According to Ihekwaba, she was opportune to visit the university's group of institutions, make important decisions, address the entire school, chair the university's senate meeting, and also visit a government official.

She bragged about being the most confident one-day vice chancellor, adding that it was a day she won't forget in a hurry. Detailing her experience, the Godfrey Okoye University student wrote:

"THE VICE CHANCELLOR FOR ONE DAY 2023/2024 SESSION - The Vice Chancellor for one day is awarded to the most outstanding student with a CGPA of 5.0 in an academic year. In my special case however, 4 students had achieved this and were subjected to the GENERAL ABILITY TEST and I emerged with the highest score.

"This Position comes with an opportunity to ride in the convoy and occupy the office(s) of the vice chancellor, Visit the the university and its group of institutions, make imprtant decisions, address the entire school, chair the university senate and also (in my special case), have a handshake with the government of Enugu State. I believe, so far, I was the most confident with this mantle and I will not be quick to forget this day."

Watch the video below:

Godfrey Okoye University graduate celebrated online

Lady B🥰 said:

"The position no de assign doing transactional deals?? Omooh I go commission wetin no good."

Gift Lambert100 said:

"Who run the world?? girls!!♥️♥️this is encouraging me to push harder."

Nwoke Ezuike said:

"Congratulations to her! I'm excited for her. I hope this singular experience will spur her to many more accomplishments, and most importantly, fulfilment in life."

BeeOrah1 said:

"This is the kind of reward that a first class student deserves not 100k that some schools are doing."

ALN said:

"Me as VC for one day I will write and sign 1000s of recommendation letters to foreign universities of my choice for my career programs in my right and name."

Stephanie Ezeilo said:

"This is A Massive Achievement!!!. See me smiling like you’re my sister. Congratulations 🥹❤️. Gosh I’m so happy."

Godfrey Okoye University secures N90 million grant

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Godfrey Okoye University had secured N90 million from the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD) grant for sustainable entrepreneurship.

The project, which is for three years, aims to introduce new sustainable entrepreneurship courses aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

It will be executed in collaboration with Leuphana University, Mount Kenya University, and the University of Venda in South Africa.

