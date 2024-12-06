A Nigerian man who was chosen by his friend to be his 'best man' at his wedding made the day a remarkable one

In an intriguing video, he hopped on a luxurious-looking power bike and led the convoy to his friend's wedding venue

A Nigerian wedding took an interesting turn when the thoughtful best man decided to make a grand entrance.

Instead of arriving at the ceremony in a traditional vehicle, he opted to ride a luxurious power bike, leading the convoy to the wedding venue.

Best man arrives wedding in power bike

The dramatic arrival was captured on video and shared on the TikTok app by a user identified as @keezgist.

In the clip, the best man was seen effortlessly navigating the power bike, with a fleet of luxury vehicles following closely behind.

The convoy emerged from a stunning mansion, adding to the show of opulence and drama.

"POV: Your best man led the convoy on your wedding day," the video's caption read.

Reactions as best man leads convoy

TikTok users were quick to share their thoughts on the unusual entrance, with many praising the best man's creativity and sense of style.

Others couldn't help but comment on the lavish display of wealth, with the luxury vehicles and grand mansion displayed.

@Gracified said:

"Adejare shey you no go learn how to ride power bike like this me don deh learn ooh."

@Alex..xandra277 said:

"For my wedding I fit be d person wey go ride d power bike. My love for am no be here."

@VHEE stated:

"Rich man wedding dem no dey pack ribbon full motor. Very demarrrr."

@mumi nwa said:

"This is beautiful but I have phobia for power bake after what it did to someone in my front at Abuja."

@Mimi said:

"Make I no marry for money?Heheheheheheheheheee not gonna take it easy at all cos whattt?"

@user1771878468711 said:

"Being African is the best thing that has ever happened to me."

@Nenyenwa Uche said:

"Dear God please bless my man, I want to experience this kind of wedding."

@engrderby said:

"Guyyyyy I don’t know how God will do it for me but I must ride power bike. Guyyyyyyssss just the sound alone dey sweet me for body."

@El_elogio commented:

"Now I gats learn to ride make I get bikers friends cos that gan be my convoy."

@bethel added:

"As much as I love being with a rider never in my life again na to dey crush on them from afar."

