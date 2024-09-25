A little girl's photo shoot session was filed with so much drama as the child vehemently refused to stay still

Dressed in a fine native outfit, the little girl gave her mother and cameraman a tough time by insisting on not taking photos

Social media users who came across the hilarious video stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A funny video clip has taken the internet by storm, showing a feisty toddler's refusal to cooperate during a photo shoot.

Clad in traditional attire, the little girl's rebellious act left her mother and photographer stressed out at the studio.

1-year-old girl causes scene in studio Photo credit: @mygold75/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Little girl creates scene during photo shoot

The funny clip shared by @mygold75 on TikTok showed the girl crying and running away from her mother and the photographer during the shoot.

She was so determined to defy the camera lens that she also pulled off a costume they brought for her.

As the cameraman attempted to capture the perfect shot, the tiny diva thwarted his efforts, crying and turning away.

Her mother's patient pleas fell on deaf ears, as the toddler remained resolute in her refusal to pose.

Girl refuses to stay still during photoshoot

Her action sparked a flurry of comments from viewers on TikTok who couldn't get enough of her adorable antics.

@FavoriteGurl said:

"Abeg don’t forget to tag me when you post the result of the pictures."

@Big cylele stated:

"I just dey imagine if she stop crying after photoshoot."

@Doyinsola said:

"The last part got me. She was like wetin this man wan put for my back again."

@Czarina & Mum stated:

"I’m saving this sound because I have a strong feeling this will be my baby in 4 months time when she turns 1."

@Olanrewaju said:

"My daughter showed me&her mama shege d day we took her to d studio 4 her 1 year photo shoot. they can be so dramatic. I bribe her wit lots of sweet, biscuit, and happy hour before we could take a shot."

@gwehnyfar said:

"Ahh see my that's planning to do my daughter's own soon. Shey I will not snap with my phone like this."

@ifybaby224 said:

"Abi na my daughter twin sister be dis dat child do me shege on her photoshoot I almost cry she even dey run from photographer."

@muhammadabdalla55 added:

"Haba una dey cause d problem by being inpatient, you can spend d whole day trying to get it done but you should have a great deal of patience."

Watch the video below:

Little girl's composure during photo shoot trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a talented photographer on TikTok shared a captivating photo shoot session featuring a one-year-old baby.

The cute baby was dressed in buba and headgear which made her look like a wealthy Yoruba woman.

