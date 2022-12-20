A beautiful mother could not hide her excitement after her autistic son said mama for the first time

In the video, the elated mother broke down in tears as the little boy screamed mama to her hearing

Reacting to the heartwarming clip, social media users praised the little boy while consoling his mother who was all tears

A doting mother was overwhelmed with emotions after her four-year-old nonspeaking autistic son said 'mama' for the first time

She shared a video of the heartwarming moment on TikTok and gushed over witnessing the amazing experience.

Autistic boy says mama Photo credit: @callmemiimii11/TikTok

Source: UGC

In the video, she was so shocked when the little boy who has never spoken before said mama.

She kept on asking him to repeat it and the repetition of 'mama' by her little boy made her break down in tears of joy.

Social media reactions

The post attracted so many warm reactions from netizens;

@_nikki.sara said:

"As a speech therapist, my heart is exploding watching this. This is why I do what I do. A mother witnessed her daughter say "brother " and "sister" last week during our session for the first time sobbed. Communication is so special and beautiful."

@_kae_hope_ added:

"I still can't believe this happened. Filming this felt like getting his first steps. Seeing him find his voice and confidence is so special. I hope it gives other mamas hope in this journey."

@jodell_x1 wrote:

"Now I'm gonna cry myself to sleep."

@oatmilkchan added:

"As someone who was nonspeaking until I was 3-4 as well, I don't know how I'd feel as an autistic adult if my parents filmed and posted all of these moments online. People with autism deserve."

@autono7 said:

"Children are people. Children are not an exhibition show for the Internet."

@bk_kirk said:

"This is why I keep going to hooks baby who is out here cutting onions?"

@nguundja_kk added:

"I know the feeling."

@lolacweetie wrote:

"So sweet and touching to watch."

@violetflyjewelry said:

"I understand this happiness. My autistic son didn't call me mama till he was almost 4. I'll never get sick of hearing it."

@iemarir519 wrote:

"I have tears in my eyes!"

@wakefield_123_ said:

"Its_me The shock on her face says it all."

@jadeepotter commented:

"Aww I just can't stop watching it, it's just so amazing."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng