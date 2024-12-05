A lady said she was in university when her stepmother divorced her dad, and this almost ended her educational pursuit

She said it was her stepmother who was paying her school fees, and she was in the second year of university

She had to fend for herself and work very hard to pay herself through school,l and she has now graduated

A lady said she became stranded in school when her mother divorced her father.

Motunrayo said it was her stepmother who was paying her school fees when the divorce happened.

Motunrayo became a university graduated. Photo credit: TikTok/Motunrayo.

The divorce meant that her stepmother stopped paying her fees, and she became stranded.

However, Motunrayo refused to drop out, and her sisters eventually rallied around her.

She shared her story:

"It all started in 2020 when COVID hit, and my stepmom divorced my dad. Life felt like it was falling apart... but it didn't end there. I was in my second year at university. Dropping out wasn't an option, so I started learning tailoring to make ends meet, But tailoring wasn't enough, especially when sewing for friends and loved ones... you know how that goes. So, I levelled up. I became a teacher and even worked as a waitress, earning just 15k a month. I'm the last born, but I couldn't rely on my family. My three brothers were also struggling, so I had to stand on my own."

"Nothing came easy, but I stayed focused and determined. The key to my success? I never left God out of my journey. I put Him first, and He blessed me with people who treat me like family. I wouldn't be where I am today without Him guiding me every step of the way. Profile Today, I celebrate how far I've come. Congratulations to myself-I made it this far, and I'm only just getting started."

Reactions as lady becomes a certified teacher

@Mariam Omolola Yusuf said:

"Congratulations great lady."

@hikkypearl said:

"Big congratulations maami."

@Adedayo said:

"Your stepmom was still a great part of your journey, your dad should be the one paying your fees but she did."

