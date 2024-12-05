Lady Who Moved to US More Than 2 Years Ago Celebrates after Buying Her First Brand-New Winter Jacket
- Two years after migrating to the United States, a Nigerian lady finally bought a brand-new winter jacket and celebrated her feat on social media
- According to the Nigerian lady in the diaspora, all the trench coats and winter jackets she had been using were not brand-new
- The excited lady shared where she purchased the jacket and a receipt showing how much it cost her
CHECK OUT: Education is Your Right! Don’t Let Social Norms Hold You Back. Learn Online with LEGIT. Enroll Now!
A Nigerian lady in America, Mary Ijeoma Nriagu, has celebrated buying her first brand-new winter jacket more than two years after moving to the US.
In a Facebook post on Thursday, December 5, Mary revealed that all her jackets and trench coats were used.
Mary added that she bought her brand-new winter jacket from "The Salvation Army" and reiterated its newness.
She dropped two thought-provoking sentences about life. Mary's Facebook post read:
PAY ATTENTION: Standing out in social media world? Easy! "Mastering Storytelling for Social Media" workshop by Legit.ng. Join Us Live!
"After living in America for two years plus, I finally was able to buy a brand-new winter jacket! All my winter jackets and trench coats are used! I bought them from The Salvation Army! This very one is brand new🎉🎉🎉.
"POV :LIFE IS IN STAGES! Don't rush it…"
Mary further attached a receipt showing that she bought the jacket from Michael Kors for $330 (N533,000).
Nigerian lady in US' post inspires people
Christianah Ifeoluwaposimi said:
"Auntie God bless you 🙏.
"Life is in stages! Don't rush it.
"ME: What I cannot afford today, I'll afford it tomorrow."
Omoni Brown said:
"Seeing and reading your journey gives me more hope that there's brightness after the darkness. I just recently applied for an International Passport e shake me hard but we move."
Chidimma Nwakamma said:
"Exactly life is in stages.
"No rush!
"I am motivated by this write- up.
"We shall get there."
Betzoom Muopshin said:
"I love how realistic you are..you're post are always honest and encouraging...thank you for always doing this."
Lilian Adams said:
"Yes o. Life is indeed in stages. I love your sincerity and simplicity. Thanks for the continuous advice. They come very handy."
LivingwithChase said:
"You've said it all..start from somewhere. Good morning and do have an amazing day ahead ❤️."
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady had bought a big house in the US at 22.
Nigerian lady buys house in Canada
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady had bought a house two years after relocating to Canada.
In a clip she posted, the new house owner was jubilating and dancing with her children in the new home.
She appreciated God for helping her become a house owner abroad in a short span of time and danced to a song that captured the celebration.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Opinion! That's your chance to change your favourite news media. Fill in a short questionnaire
Source: Legit.ng
Victor Duru (Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained award-winning journalist with over 4 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng