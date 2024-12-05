Two years after migrating to the United States, a Nigerian lady finally bought a brand-new winter jacket and celebrated her feat on social media

According to the Nigerian lady in the diaspora, all the trench coats and winter jackets she had been using were not brand-new

The excited lady shared where she purchased the jacket and a receipt showing how much it cost her

A Nigerian lady in America, Mary Ijeoma Nriagu, has celebrated buying her first brand-new winter jacket more than two years after moving to the US.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, December 5, Mary revealed that all her jackets and trench coats were used.

Mary Ijeoma Nriagu bought her first brand-new winter jacket in the United States. Photo Credit: Mary Ijeoma Nriagu

Mary added that she bought her brand-new winter jacket from "The Salvation Army" and reiterated its newness.

She dropped two thought-provoking sentences about life. Mary's Facebook post read:

"After living in America for two years plus, I finally was able to buy a brand-new winter jacket! All my winter jackets and trench coats are used! I bought them from The Salvation Army! This very one is brand new🎉🎉🎉.

"POV :LIFE IS IN STAGES! Don't rush it…"

Mary further attached a receipt showing that she bought the jacket from Michael Kors for $330 (N533,000).

Nigerian lady in US' post inspires people

Christianah Ifeoluwaposimi said:

"Auntie God bless you 🙏.

"Life is in stages! Don't rush it.

"ME: What I cannot afford today, I'll afford it tomorrow."

Omoni Brown said:

"Seeing and reading your journey gives me more hope that there's brightness after the darkness. I just recently applied for an International Passport e shake me hard but we move."

Chidimma Nwakamma said:

"Exactly life is in stages.

"No rush!

"I am motivated by this write- up.

"We shall get there."

Betzoom Muopshin said:

"I love how realistic you are..you're post are always honest and encouraging...thank you for always doing this."

Lilian Adams said:

"Yes o. Life is indeed in stages. I love your sincerity and simplicity. Thanks for the continuous advice. They come very handy."

LivingwithChase said:

"You've said it all..start from somewhere. Good morning and do have an amazing day ahead ❤️."

