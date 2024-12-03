A Nigerian man based in Europe has sent a message to people considering selling their properties to fund their relocation

According to the man, he sold his two houses because he wanted to leave Nigeria and mentioned how long it took him to build back what he sold

He claimed that no office job awaits anyone who relocates, save for those who migrate via tech route or job sponsorship

Esheshare Peter, a Nigerian man in Europe, has revealed that he sold his two houses to sponsor his relocation overseas.

Peter posted pictures of his second house on Facebook, saying he built it within six months without stress.

Peter said he sold his two houses because he wanted to leave Nigeria. Photo Credit: Esheshare Peter

Source: Facebook

Peter's experience in Europe after relocating

While noting that it took him three years to build back what he sold, Peter admitted that combining work with studies overseas was not easy.

Peter recounted how he worked under different weather conditions, washed plates and didn't party. Peter wrote:

"...When I reach abroad, e take me 3 years to build back wetin I sell. I dey work for cold, wind, and rain, do two shifts every day, Monday to Sunday, plus university classes in between. For over 2 years +, I no rest, and I no even party for Amsterdam. I wash plate sote my waist begin pain me. Abi na toilet 🙄."

Peter's advice to those seeking to migrate

Peter advised people to plan well before selling their houses and moving abroad as it is not easy to make money back.

He cautioned people against selling their houses in Nigeria hastily because of fine pictures folks abroad share online.

He emphasised the need for serious thinking before selling one's house to relocate, adding that there are no office jobs overseas save for those coming via tech route or job sponsorship. Peter wrote:

"Before you sell your houses to travel go abroad, sit down and strategize well. E no go easy to get am back. No just rush sell your house because you see people dey post fine pictures. Make sure say the decision na your own and you don think am well.

"No follow people just because you wan japa. Abroad laws now don tight for international students. No go sell all your houses finish come here begin complain.

"No office jobs dey wait for you here unless na through tech skills or job sponsorship you take enter. Your dorime and beer parlour lifestyle fit take long time before you experience am again. Your mind no go touch ground because of school activities and thoughts of papers.

"As you dey there sef, immigration laws fit jam you. My page no dey discourage you, but I dey show you the reality of abroad lifestyle and also dey prepare you for am before time."

Nigerian in Europe's relocation story elicits reactions

Økëoghene Friday said:

"It's not really easy.

"Everything is all bout properly planning."

Ifeanyi Sunday Ikebuaso said:

"Omo e no easy oooo but eeeeeh Esheshare Peter as u don enter now I know say u don get all these times two now 💃."

Felix Mayor said:

"I believe you brother it's not easy but the most important thing is that you made it and your still there working really hard to fix yourself back. ,,, Well we're in Nigeria currently in hell called Nigeria may God bless you."

Ladi Precious Isaac said:

"Wao.

"Not easy oo."

Onyekachi Ugwochi said:

"Thank God you deh able to build am back. Now you get better life for yourself and children."

Source: Legit.ng