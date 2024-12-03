A Nigerian lady attended a party in the United Kingdom and asked the DJ to play songs by Nigerian artistes

As the DJ played songs from Davido, Kizz Daniel and Rema, the oyinbo guests at the party joined the Nigerian lady on the dance floor

A Nigerian lady based in the United Kingdom, Francess Ehineboh, shared her experience at a party she attended in Manchester.

Western songs were played for the guests at the party, and the lady got tired.

Oyinbo guests dance to Naija songs at party. Photo: @ivybanks_.

In the video by @ivybanks_, the lady asked the DJ to play songs from Nigerian singers.

The DJ played Davido’s “Feel It”, and the lady stormed the dance floor.

The oyinbo guests at the party joined the lady on the dance floor as the DJ played Kiss Daniel’s Buga and Rema’s Calm Down.

In the video caption, the lady said:

“That moment when you turn an oyinbo party to naija gbedu. I tire for all this oyinbo songs, naija all the way. I must rep. Location: #boathouse in sale, Manchester.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady requests Nigerian songs in UK party

Many who saw the video applauded the lady for representing Nigerians at the party, while others hailed her confidence.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@Figuring Out Motherhood said:

"Love this. The fact they’re all dancing too."

@Devine Love(Chazel) said:

"We are proud of you darling."

@Absurd_form said:

"I can tell you this is why Naija music is reigning everywhere, Nigerians we play it and promote it wherever we go. i love it. Weldon."

@Anaco said:

"Originality."

ʙɪɢ-ᴄᴇɴᴛ said:

"Good job and good thing you started with Davido’s song."

