A man graduated from the University of Benin, Edo state, with his first degree, and he came online to celebrate

Fee Gaa graduated with a degree in physiological optometry from UNIBEN after completing his studies

Fee said he gained admission into the University of Benin in 2016, and he graduated as the best student in his department

A University of Benin student has graduated with a degree in physiological optometry.

Fee Gaa gained admission into UNIBEN in 2016 and has successfully completed his studies.

The Uniben graduate became a doctor. Photo credit: TikTok/Fee Gaa.

Source: TikTok

Fee spent seven years at UNIBEN studying physiological optometry and emerged as the best-graduating student in his department.

Fee wrote:

"Happy convocation day to me. Class of 2022/2023. Best graduating student in physiological optometry. Looking back at 2016 when I gained admission and seeing how that confused little boy has now become a doctor today, I'm truly grateful to God, my parents, siblings and every support system I had throughout my journey in school."

Reactions as man becomes a doctor

@Dorcas Ogon said:

"Best graduating student and you go dey whine us for your vlogs o. “come with me to write my paper, I nor watin I write but God dey." Congrats Dr."

@Callmi polamz said:

"No wonder why he dey always insult people GGPA. Congratulations Dr., keep soaring higher. The best is still yet to come, I am so happy for you."

@Switch_thecreator said:

"Congratulations doc. I de use eye find you yesterday, I nor see you."

@beaut3080 said:

"Omo medical students dey try ooo. 7 years for school. Ordinary four years wey I spend for Uniosun omo I nearly faint. Frustration sef wan finish me. Congratulations Doc Fegaa. You are a hero. E no easy."

@Adedolapo said:

"Congratulations. Nothing pain me pass say I no serious for school."

Source: Legit.ng