A Nigerian man graduated from the university many years after he completed his secondary education

Stephen Emmanuel made a post on LinkedIn to celebrate bagging a first-class degree in mathematics

The UNILAG student said he made a final 4.84 CGPA, which was the best in the department of mathematics

After graduating from secondary school about 10 years ago, a Nigerian man also graduated from university.

Stephen Emmanuel graduated from the University of Lagos (UNILAG) with his first degree.

The UNILAG student graduated with a first-class degree in mathematics. Photo credit: Stephen Emmanuel.

Stephen posted on LinkedIn to celebrate his graduation, noting that he graduated with a first-class degree.

Stephen, who studied mathematics, said his 4.84 CGPA was the best in the mathematics department.

He said on LinkedIn:

"Almost 10 years after secondary school, I’ve finally earned my first degree—and in style. I finished with a 1st Class (4.84 CGPA, best in the department), 4 back-to-back 5.0's, (5 overall). All this while building my software career and building projects for multinationals."

Stephene's post generated many congratulatory messages from his friends and well-wishers on LinkedIn.

Apart from being a first-class graduate of the University of Lagos, Stephen is also a tech enthusiast.

He wrote on his profile:

"I'm a software engineer with over 5 years of experience. I love building cool and useful digital products. I'm a problem-solver and enjoy finding clever and simple ways to make things work well for users. I can work on all parts of a software project, from the user interface to the inner workings. My goal is to create well-built systems that people love to use. I'm always learning new things, and I'm especially interested in machine learning, artificial intelligence, and the Internet of Things."

Lady graduates from UNILAG

Meanwhile, a lady who first gained admission into UNILAG in 2012 graduated from school after experiencing delays.

The lady said after she started school at UNILAG, she did not continue as she withdrew two years later in 2014.

She wrote JAMB again and gained admission into the same school in 2017 and she has now graduated with a degree.

