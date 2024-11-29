A Nigerian lady shared a video showing the conversation she had with her younger sister, who was disappointed in her

Jessica Accent said her baby sister was disappointed in her because she was not able to teach her mathematics

The little girl spoke harshly to Jessica, insisting that all the school fees her parents paid were wasted efforts

A Nigerian girl stunned netizens because of how she addressed her elder sister.

Jessica Acceent shared a video showing how her younger sister berated her with harsh words.

The lady said she was not able to teach her younger sister mathematics. Photo credit: TikTok/Jessica Accesnt.

Source: TikTok

The little girl's anger was caused by Jessica not being able to teach her mathematics.

Jessica captured the moment in a video and posted it online for people to see.

She captioned the video:

"Public announcement! Shes not my baby sis, shes my grandmother because what? I sha taught her a lesson after this video."

In the video, the little girl said she was disappointed in Jessica, noting that the school fees paid on her were a huge waste.

Jessica was stunned when she heard her sister and even social media users who saw the clip say that the girl spoke like an old woman and not a child.

Watch the video below:

Reations to Jessica's video

@Moore43 said:

"Try do suspect challenge with her first I wan see something."

@Samuel said:

"Which one be grandma reveal yourself?"

@high_edibles_ng said:

"Forget cruise! My siblings dare not talk to me like this."

@Hanson Scott said:

"Pls play suspect challenge with her, I wan check something."

@Ibuchi Esther said:

"No leave this girl with your boyfriend oooo. All your secrets don get leg."

@Ahams_daughter said:

"Wetin bring marriage inside this maths talk?"

@Divine said:

"The girl resemble Rapunzel mama."

@Harfor said:

"This girl is referring to me indirectly."

Lady gets punished for what her sister did

In a related story, a Nigerian lady shared a video showing her twin sister, who looks exactly like her in physical appearance.

The admin of a WhatsApp group removed her as punishment, thinking she was the one who committed an offence.

The lady wondered why she was punished for something that her sister did wrong in the WhatsApp group.

Source: Legit.ng