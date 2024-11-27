A Nigerian woman has shared a heartwarming video showing the moment she and her husband surprised her mother-in-law and sister-in-law

A Nigerian woman's heartwarming surprise for her mother-in-law and sister-in-law has left social media users emotional.

The woman, along with her husband and baby, travelled to Nigeria without informing her in-laws, capturing their shocked reactions on camera.

Nigerian woman unexpectedly visits in-laws with her family Photo credit: @anneibk/TikTok.

Woman pays surprise visit to in-laws

In the video shared by @anneibk on TikTok, the family's journey to Nigeria was captured, including their clever plot to keep the trip a secret.

The woman had posted fake updates on Instagram, claiming they were in Dubai, to throw her in-laws off the scent.

Meanwhile, they were actually making their way to Lagos to surprise them.

The big reveal was a moment of pure joy, with the mother-in-law and sister-in-law left speechless by the sudden arrival of their loved ones.

Their shocked expressions were captured, with the mother-in-law literally unable to speak.

Their surprise was well planned as it coincided with the mother-in-law's retirement and upcoming birthday.

In the woman's words:

"Surprising my in-laws storytime. We decided to go down to Lagos to surprise my mother-in-law and sister-in-law. My mother-in-law will be retiring this month and it will also be her birthday.

"She wanted to do something to mark both occasion as she's never had a proper celebration. So we decided to go and surprise her. This is the first time we'll be flying as a family of three so I was a little bit nervous. But my son was actually really good for the most part. Going through the airport was pretty seamless. We just made sure that we had his food.

"We told my mother-in-law and sister-in-law that we were going to Dubai and to make this even more believable, I was posting on my Instagram stories what they thought was real-time updates.

"When we landed, we went straight to our apartment to drop our suitcases. They really have no idea that we are coming. They really think we're in Dubai. They have no idea that we're in Nigeria.

"So I'm going to tell my friend Hannah to message my sister-in-law Yetty and tell her to come downstairs and then we're gonna come out of the car. She literally can't speak (speechless out of shock of seeing them)."

Reactions as woman surprise mother-in-law, sister-in-law

The video sparked lots of reactions from netizens on TikTok.

@Peenpelker said:

"All this our mothers and gardening, dem no dey use eye see space for compound."

@ROOKIESFEET.NG said:

"In Nigeria here, you can’t be in your in-law’s family group oo. They’d rather open a group to insult the wife."

@DorcasEbuara said:

"Lmao!! My bro in law Suprised my mum in-law from the US after 3yrs last week. She fainted."

@Lola Ohiero said:

"Love surprises. How did you get the apartment if you don't mind me asking? Were you happy with it? do you mind sharing when you've left please. Thanks."

@Dextre Titanium said:

"I actually thought this was my mother. They all act the same way. Bless her heart."

@TenshouMika added:

"Omg I’m crying. What a sweet video. Everything about it is lovely. Your voice is nice too and I love how everyone is just happy to be together. Baby boy is precious too. God bless."

