A lady, Tito Ipinmoye, has showered encomiums on her parents after securing a formal job at 30.

In a viral tweet on X, Tito said she didn't get a formal occupation until she turned 30 in 2024.

Tito said she spent her 20s building, failing, learning and trying again. The grateful lady appreciated her parents for standing by her through it all. Tito's tweet read:

"A heartfelt thank you to my parents. I didn’t land a formal job until this year, at 30. My 20s were spent building, failing, learning, and trying again—and they stood by me every step of the way.

"Forever grateful ❤️."

Netizens celebrate Tito Ipinmoye

@the_Honips said:

"Kudos to you for not giving up... kudos to your parents for the solid support. Cheers to more good news 🥂."

@IAMSAMUELMATHEW said:

"I celebrate you and your growth. God is still writing your story!"

@OfficialXiaobo said:

"Good health in sound mind I wish your parents. Congratulations on your job...inn okun o."

@Ibay_7 said:

"God bless your parents, and all the very best wishes as you thrive in employment."

@Anieti216 said:

"God bless your parents. I spent my 20s doing the same, so I can relate.

"Cheers to your bright future."

@GrivinK said:

"Convey my gratitude to your parents for the amazing work they have done.

"That is true parenting, true love, and commitment. They understood the treasure you are. The gift of God in their lives and on earth. Shalom!"

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady had shown off the welcome package she got from her new tech job.

Lady finally gets job in US

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady had secured a job in the US after seven interviews.

Stephanie got a warehousing job after several applications, seven interviews, and almost having an accident.

In a TikTok video, Stephanie showed how she starts her day. According to her, she wakes up at 3:00 am to prepare for her work, which begins at 5:00 am. She said it is a 30-minute drive from her house to work. Stephanie videoed her workplace and highlighted her duties.

