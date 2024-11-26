A beautiful Nigerian lady who's still single recently went on a date with her friends who are already mothers

In a video, the girl trailed behind her three friends who all carried their babies while she held a basket in her hand

Social media users who came across the hilarious video stormed the comments section to react to it

A hilarious video has surfaced online, showing a Nigerian lady's situation as the only single member of her friend group.

The clip, which quickly went viral, captured the lady trailing behind her friends, who were all carrying their babies.

Single lady carries basket on picnic date Photo credit: @prettybella039/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Single lady goes on picnic date with friends

In the video shared on TikTok by @prettybella039, the lady, dressed in blue, was seen walking behind her friends, who were all proudly carrying their little ones.

While others held their babies, she carried a basket, playfully signifying her single status amongst others.

"POV: When your friend is the only single person among in the picnic date. The girl on blue. It's the way she went to the back for me," the video's caption read.

Reactions trail single lady on picnic date

The video sparked lots of reactions from TikTok users who were intrigued by the lady's situation.

@mimi_enwe said:

"And na she come fine pass."

@Lunny said:

"Omo she's going through a lot at nights."

@randey406 said:

"If na me na to buy teddy sew matching outfits for am."

@奇怪小姐 said:

"At least you guys are still friends some of us have been dumped by so called friends the minute they got married."

@user8298524007570 said:

"Nna I cant all my friends have babies when they do baby showers I don't go bcz it breaks my heart that I'm 32 I can't consive. It's painful."

@millicent said:

"Hmmmm this is same reason I stayed away for my friend wen she was pregnant for the third time and one I never get not to talk of marry."

@princessWura20 said:

"This one no be envy oo I will believe we are not on the same level again next thing I will start thinking about my life like say my village people dey do me if I see we are not on the same level again."

@shafakamba added:

"That is how I went for a get 2geda nd all d ladies were either pregnant or had kids wt dem. I was d only one left out."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng