A Nigerian man has shared his excitement on social media after building a beautiful bungalow for himself

In an inspiring video, he showed off the building project from the start to the final look and congratulated himself

Social media users who came across the video did not hesitate to also applaud him on the great achievement

A Nigerian man's hardwork and determination have paid off, as he successfully completed the construction of his beautiful bungalow.

The proud homeowner took to social media to share his inspiring journey, from laying the foundation to the final touches.

Man shows off amazing building project

Identified as @wirejolly on TikTok, he posted a heartwarming video showing the transformation of his building project.

It captured the various stages of construction, resulting in a stunning finished product that left many viewers in awe.

While sharing the clip, he congratulated himself on his achievement, acknowledging the role of divine providence in his success.

"Big congratulations to me. It has been God," he said.

Reactions as man flaunts building project

The post quickly went viral on TikTok, with many users praising his hard work and dedication.

His post confirmed the power of perseverance and self-motivation, inspiring others to strive for their goals.

@ex boyfriend said:

"Congratulations blood."

@favour 201 said:

"Congratulations, only God can do this."

@Sweet beninboi said:

"Congratulations bloodline."

@user5051362447390 said:

"Big congratulations to you."

BigRay said:

"Make God help me complete mi own also. I’m happy for you bro more to come."

@SHEDRACK said:

"Congratulations bro, more success and more blessings. I celebrate you."

@INVESTOR_ added:

"Congratulations. Congratulations."

@Bodejames500 said:

"You'll need nothing less than 2.5m to buy roofing sheet alone and nothing less than 1.8m for parappet."

@Favour Onukwa reacted:

"Brother please how many bags of cement and block will finish this house I want to start 4 bungalow in orlu imo state and your location."

