A Nigerian man has shared a funny video showing his sister's reaction to an unusual compliment from him

In the hilarious video, he told his sister that she was beautiful but she just looked at him with an expressionless face and walked out

Social media users who came across the hilarious video shared their similar experiences in the comments section

A funny moment between a Nigerian brother and sister has captured the attention of social media users.

The brief conversation, which was captured on video, showed the sister's reaction to an unexpected compliment from her brother.

Nigerian man calls sister beautiful Photo credit: @hey_nuel/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Boy calls sister beautiful in funny clip

The video was shared by @hey_nuel on TikTok, who recounted the funny incident to his followers on the platform.

According to him, he had paid his sister a genuine compliment, telling her for the first time that she was beautiful.

However, his sister's response was far from what he had anticipated. Instead of a smile or a thank you, she greeted his compliment with a blank expression and promptly walked away.

"Telling my sister she's beautiful. Is this a crime?" Nuel captioned the video.

Reactions as man calls sister beautiful

The TikTok video sparked comments from social media users who shared similar experiences of receiving funny reactions to their compliments.

@Emmanuel said:

"My sister no dey ever fine for my eye's, sometimes I go dey reason why boy's dey die for her."

@kingsley said:

"This ur sister can never be romantic for once."

@DEMMYASHLEY said:

"My jnr sis and her bf get issue na so I advise my jnr sis say she’s beautiful make she no dey sad naso she call mom say I dey mock her."

@DARK DIVINE_ reacted:

"Guyyy we no dey tell them oo na inside our heart e go dey."

@ ʝ ą ყ said:

"Once told my sister she looked stunning in her outfit she went back in and changed everything yo they don't believe we can be genuine sometimes."

@ Roddy said:

"If my brother tells me am beautiful the next word is please help me wash my clothes."

@Ola_korey added:

"When I returned from travelling. I told my sisters that they are all looking beautiful lolzz they started laughing that first time in history."

Watch the video below:

Nigerian man gives sister a treat

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian man shared a video showing the moment he took his younger sister out and pampered her.

According to him, she complained to him that no man had ever taken her on a proper date since she became an adult.

Source: Legit.ng