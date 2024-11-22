A young lady has sparked mixed reactions on social media after showing off the recent artwork she made

In a trending video, she stated that the artwork represented popular AI girl Jarvis but some people dismissed her claims

They argued that the artwork did not look like Jarvis but some other celebrities which they mentioned in the comments

A young artist's latest creation has sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some users praising her talent and others questioning her inspiration.

The artwork, a clay sculpture, was shared on TikTok with a message wishing a speedy recovery to popular internet sensation, Elizabeth Amadou Jarvis.

Artist shows off sculpture of Jarvis Photo credit: @flairarts/TikTok.

Artwork of 'Jarvis' trends online

The artist, known as @flairarts on TikTok, had intended for her piece to be a tribute to the AI character, but not everyone was convinced.

Some viewers felt that the sculpture bore a stronger resemblance to other celebrities, and they were quick to share their opinions in the comments section.

Despite the mixed reactions, the artwork itself was undeniably impressive, showcasing the artist's skill and creativity.

Reactions as artist shows off clay sculpture

TikTok users stormed the comments section to share their opinions.

@Kendra said:

"Abeg dedicate am to yemikiss."

@Mandycool44 said:

"This one no be Jarvis nah Mary Magdalene."

@Vikianzo said:

"Na yemikiss be this na."

@Smartypant said:

"You try but no try am again."

@RESPECT IS RECIPROCAL said:

"This one no be javis ooo. Na shukura be this."

@dupsy said:

"Na jatijati be dis ooo no be jarvis."

@Slim Tea commented:

"How this thing resemble Jarvis? Afar you go relax oh."

@Jesus baby said:

"You guys honestly don't know how much Time&effort that was put into this work that y'all be criticizing as if the creator doesn't have feelings please y'all should take it easy on these hatte comments."

@Tao said:

"Na your own javis be this ani Ologogoro ni gbogbo yin."

@Mercy Ejiofor said:

"Na only you know wetin you do."

@CallmeShugah added:

"This can never be my Jarvis resemblance."

Watch the video below:

