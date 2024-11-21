A young Nigerian man has gone viral on social media after showing off his newly completed house

In a video shared on TikTok, he displayed how the building project took place from the starting point till the final look

Social media users who came across the video did not hesitate to congratulate him for the great work in the comments

A Nigerian man's achievement in building his dream home from scratch has earned him accolades on social media.

In the clip, the young man shows the moment he started the construction from the beginning to its completion.

Man celebrates as he becomes young landlord

The video, shared on TikTok by @ikobi_billions, gave a glimpse into the young man's journey as he transformed a vacant plot into a beautiful residence.

It showed the house's beginning stage to its completed phase and the beautiful exterior.

He congratulated himself for his latest achievement as he flaunted the lovely interior of his new home.

The video was captioned:

“Congratulations to me.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man proudly shows off house

Viewers who came across the TikTok video praised the man's effort, filling the comments section with praises.

Others also "tapped" into his achievement and wished the same for themselves,

@Tina_ francix said:

"Congratulations to you and many more grace coming."

@Rubby nation said:

"Congratulations I tap from your grace."

@Big Nozzy said:

"Congratulations boss more money."

@+977 said:

"Nah hotel be this guy congratulations."

@Upgradedcrypto said:

"A big congratulations bro I tap from your Grace."

