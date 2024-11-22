Following the end of her stay in China, a Nigerian lady has announced her return to her home country, Nigeria

A Nigerian lady, KenJoshua Otobong, has left China for Nigeria after her stay in the Asian country.

Announcing her departure on Facebook, Otobong bade China goodbye, saying the country treated her well and changed her perspective on life.

Interesting things Otobong observed in China

Otobong, a foodstuff vendor, noted that many things caught her attention in China. She said she noticed uninterrupted power without wires crossing the roads.

Otobong said she saw CCTV cameras on each street and noticed the neat environment. She also observed that people in China did not engage in shouting matches, as men and women worked hard.

Otobong added that she saw buildings with quality woods, calmness, and a cool breeze. She wondered if Nigeria could ever reach that stage.

The patriotic lady asked how she could be part of making Nigeria peaceful. Otobong's Facebook post read:

"Good bye China!

"You treated me well, and made me see life in a different way.

"I saw houses have light without wires crossing the roads.

"I saw cctv camera everywhere on each street.

"I saw very neat road without dirty.

"I never saw anyone fighting or shouting at each other.

"I saw businessmen and women hustle.

"I saw beautiful building made with quality woods.

"I saw less use of cement to build houses.

I saw an uninterrupted power supply.

"Kia! I saw calmness and cool.

"Breeze!

"Can Nigeria ever get to this stage?

"How can I be part of making Nigeria peaceful?

"My name is KenJoshua Otobong."

Otobong's post about leaving China generates buzz

Iniobong Mark said:

"It was a worthy adventure. I wish our leaders after seeing the advancement in advance society like this will come back and replicate the gesture.

"Welcome back dear Otty, you are a worthy Ambassador."

Imo Udo said:

"Our worthy ambassador, welcome to Nigeria. We will get there some day in the near future when will get involve in governance. I hope you have some goodies for us."

Princess Joy Nsikak Nkantion said:

"Welcome back. Thank you for letting me know China through you."

Ubong Inyang MrCiti said:

"China is the economic capital of the world 🌍. Safe trip to Nigeria."

Itohowo TV said:

"All these things you just mentioned we have it in Banana Island.

"Businessmen we have them in Balugu market.

"I was expecting you to mention factories that you saw.

"All the same welcome home."

Peter Odoh Peter Odoh said:

"By paying your taxes. Don't you pay taxes in China. This the only way you can make Nigeria great like China."

