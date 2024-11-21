A young Nigerian lady based in the United Kingdom has shared her funny experience during the cold season

A young Nigerian lady living in the United Kingdom recently took to social media to recount her experience braving the country's cold season.

Her relatable video sparked a wave of empathy and shared experiences among TikTok users.

Lady battles with cold in UK

Posted by @susubalogun on TikTok, the clip showed the woman wrapped up in multiple clothes and winter jacket.

She explained that she had donned multiple garments beneath her winter jacket, determined to keep the chill at bay.

The woman's excitement was evident as she described waking up to a snow-covered environment.

Having missed the previous day's snowfall while sleeping, she was thrilled to encounter the winter wonderland on her way to work in the morning.

In her words:

"I wore several clothes under my winter jacket. I made sure the cold doesn't have any way to penetrate. It snowed yesterday but I didn't get to experience it because I was probably sleeping. This morning on my way to work I saw snow everywhere and I was like wow UK is such a beautiful city."

Reactions as lady shares experience in UK

TikTok users stormed the comments section to share their opinions regarding the story.

@Patience Joe said:

"Susu zip your jacket."

@Wale_005 stated:

"Leeds is even colder than Hull on a normal day."

@ennita16 said:

"That end part Love you all so much and Byeee."

@Abi said:

"The layering keeps you cozy and warm until you want to pee, peed on myself countless times."

@MARVELLIA | BRAND MANAGER said:

@FOODBUDDIES NAIJA said:

"I don die my fans. Susu dey wear like ten clothes just to step out."

@soft love said:

"Shein has warming pullovers and leggings. check it out."

@Aleemahlifestyle added:

"Do you live in hull?"

Watch the video below:

Lady excited over snow in UK

