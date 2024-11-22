A female customer of Guaranty Trust Bank Limited, popularly known as GTBank, has recounted a memorable incident at the financial institution

She had entered the GTBank inside the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) to deposit just N20 in order to be able to withdraw her remaining N1k

The lady's story went viral on X (formerly Twitter) as people reacted to the banker's unexpected gesture to her

Jumping on the "We listen, we don't judge, sapa edition challenge", a Nigerian lady, Mirabel, has narrated her unforgettable encounter at GTBank.

Mirabel, a social media manager, said she remembered how she once stormed the bank to deposit just N20.

Mirabel said she wanted to deposit the small sum so that she could withdraw the last N1k in her account.

Luckily for her, the female bank attendant was moved by her situation and added an extra N1k for her. Mirabel's story on X read:

"I once went to deposit 20naira at GTBank inside Unilorin so I can withdraw my last 1k.

"The bank attendant added extra 1k for me."

At the time of this report, Mirabel's tweet has garnered 14k likes and hundreds of comments.

People comment on lady's GTBank experience

@batundepicture said:

"😂😂There was this particular bank that have this atm that dispense 200naira that year.

"Thank atm really saved my life."

@danTiana42 said:

"Woah sapa nice one 😅 thank God for the bank attendant that person is an angel."

@fjummybaby said:

"This has happened to me when I was In secondary school then. I will always go to bank every Friday to withdraw 1k/2k that I will take to school for the week.. Thank God for life 🙏."

@_Oluwanifemii said:

"This has happened to me before 😭😭😂.

"But mine was 2k…. My last cash."

@iamsolace1 said:

"Mehn, I had same experience too in 2013, but mine was like 200 ish to withdraw 1k. God bless Gt bank for projecting that zero account for students. We saw shege in Unilorin 😂."

@atkfarouk said:

"You were part of the 45% multi dimensionally poor people in this country. Keep grinding 💪🏿."

