A Nigerian lady celebrated as she graduated with a first-class degree from the University of Ibadan

She shared photos of herself in her graduation gown and displayed the awards and certificates she received in school

Many who came across the video congratulated the lady and applauded her for her academic achievement

A Nigerian lady celebrated her graduation from the University of Ibadan and posted lovely photos.

She revealed that she had bagged a first-class degree from the university.

UI graduate bags first class in Chemistry. Photo: @EdithSunday10

Source: Twitter

The lady shared photos from her graduation day on her X page, @EdithSunday10.

In the post, the lady also revealed that she studied Chemistry at the university.

She said:

Better is the end of a thing than the beginning thereof…Reintroducing SUNDAY, Edith M. B.Sc. Chemistry (First Class Honours), University of Ibadan. I had a memorable time in UI (see the ALT badge). God is faithful.”

See the post below:

Reactions as pretty lady bags first class from UI

Many who came across the video congratulated the lady and applauded her for her academic achievement.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@AsaweTolu6994 said:

"First class in Chemistry! Big congrats lady."

@owoniyilb said:

"As a chemist, I welcome you to a world of endless possibilities. I await you in CChem (chartered Chemist) family soon where you study more to become a certified chemical risk assessor. Help Nigeria fight the use of chemicals and its precursors as war agents. Congratulations."

@fabkhenney said:

"Congratulations, scholar. You're welcome to the esteemed league of first class. I wish you many more successes."

@libstaron said:

"This UI is gold."

Read more related stories on first-class degrees

First-class graduate bags 5.0 CGPA

In a related story, an intelligent lady graduated from Afe Babalola University with a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 5.0.

She shared photos from her convocation on her X page, revealing that she was the best-graduating student in the school.

Many who saw the post congratulated the lady and wished for the same academic achievement. Some also asked her to share the secrets of her success with them.

Proofreading by James, Ojo Adakole, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng