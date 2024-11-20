The "Oleum Scratch and Win Awoof Promo" has been launched by the NNPCL in collaboration with CashToken Rewards Africa

The state oil company is attempting to honor loyal distributors and users of its Oleum Engine Oil with the

The campaign would start in November and give every gamer the opportunity to win various prizes that are guaranteed

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited has partnered with CashToken Rewards Africa to launch the "Oleum Scratch and Win Awoof Promo" in an effort to reward devoted distributors and consumers of Oleum Engine Oil.

The promotion would run from November 19, 2024, until February 5, 2025. Photo Credit: NNPC, Deepblue4you

Source: UGC

According to information obtained, the campaign would begin in November and offer all players the chance to win guaranteed quick cash in addition to the possibility of winning grand prizes worth between N5,000 and N100 million.

A GAC Sedan automobile, tricycles, 3.0KVH generators, a year of health insurance, and other items are among the extra rewards, according to a statement released by CashToken Rewards Africa on Tuesday.

“Customers purchasing 1-litre or 4-litre bottles of NNPC Oleum Engine Oil can scratch the reward voucher on the bottle and dial *6700*000*PIN# to activate their rewards. Every activation guarantees N6.00 Instant cash credited to customers’ CashToken wallet and entry into a weekly national consumer draw for cash prizes up to N100m and other exciting items,” the statement said.

According to the statement, the accrued instant cash awards could be sent straight to bank accounts, used to pay utility bills (including LCC bills), cable TV, and power on *6700#, or used to buy airtime and data bundles.

It was revealed that the promotion would run from November 19, 2024, until February 5, 2025, giving participants plenty of time to take advantage of the prizes, the Vanguard reported.

Group criticises NNPC over fuel importation

Legit.ng reported that the administration of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has come under heavy criticism from the Coalition for Economic Liberation and Transformation (CELT) for putting fuel imports ahead of domestic refining.

The group stated that in just 42 days, the importation of petroleum products led to N3 trillion in petrolem import expenses.

The coalition claims that Nigeria imported 1.5 million metric tonnes, or two billion litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), 414,018 metric tonnes, or 500 million litres, of petrol, 13,500 metric tonnes, or 17 million litres, of aviation fuel, between October 1 and November 11.

Source: Legit.ng