A Nigerian man who wants to install solar electricity in his house said he was looking for an inverter to buy

He said last year, his friend bought 3.5kw inverter at the cost of N1.8 million, but the price changed a year later

The man said at the moment, he is being charged N2.3 million for a 1.5kw inverter and installation

A Nigerian man who wants to install solar electricity for himself has lamented the high cost of setting up an inverter.

The man said as of last year, installing an inverter was relatively cheap compared to now.

The man said a 1.5kw inverter is now N2.3 million. Photo credit: TikTok/@the_amazingama and Getty Images/ Amir Mukhtar.

According to Amazing Ama, a 3.5kw inverter went for N1.8 million in 2023.

He did not buy it then, and the price has changed significantly in 2024.

At the moment, Ama said that for a 1.5kw inverter setup, he was asked to pay N2.3 million. He wrote on X:

"I’m shopping for solar inverter. Seeing 1.5kw setup for 2.3m. My colleague bought 3.5kw last year for 1.8m. Delayed gratification is useless in a country that’s regressing in leaps and bounds."

Reactions as man told to pay N2.3 million for solar inverter

@digital_khenny said:

"I learnt this last year when I wanted to get a new laptop. The price kept increasing for each day I waited. Now anything I want to get I get it immediately except it's not urgent and important."

@MistaCee_ said:

"Is it with one battery abi more? With that price you should be able to get 3.5kva o."

@PrinceSomorin said:

"I just stockpile stuff now. The Naira is worthless in the bank."

@MissRozapepper said:

"If it is Lithium batteries and Monocrystalline panels, it is fair."

Man spends N21 million to install solar

In a related story, a Nigerian man complained about the amount of money he spends on grid electricity after the increase in electricity tariff.

The man said N200,000 worth of electricity unit does not last for four days and someone advised him to install solar.

The man shared a photo showing that he is now installing a solar electricity system in his house and that it costs N21.8 million.

