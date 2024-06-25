A Nigerian man wants to install a solar electricity system in his house, but he does not know how to go about it

The man asked online to know how much it would cost and the things he would need to consider

Patrick Amaechi, an expert in solar electricity has offered some insights on how much it would cost to install solar in Nigeria

An anonymous asked:

"I want to have constant electricity in my house; how much will it cost to install a solar system in Nigeria?"

Expert lists the cost of installing solar light in Nigeria. Photo credit: Getty Images/PixelCatchers, Rawfile redux and Onurdongel.

Source: Getty Images

After the increase in electricity tariff, many Nigerians are turning to solar energy as a source of electricity.

However, some who wish to have solar electricity do not know how to go about it or how much it costs.

Patrick Amaechi is a solar electricity expert at Maypatronic, a solar electricity company and he has offered explanations on how much to budget if one wants to install solar at home.

What to know before installing solar

The first step is to create a comprehensive list of your appliances and their wattage ratings. This will help us determine your daily energy consumption. Consider how often you use each appliance throughout the day. If you plan for nighttime usage, this will influence the battery storage requirement.

Budgeting for solar installation in Nigeria

Solar power systems are an investment, and upfront costs can vary. I think you should find a system that fits your budget while meeting your energy needs.

Solar equipment to buy

Nigeria boasts excellent sunlight hours. However, the number of panels required depends on your daily energy consumption. It's important to perform a solar site assessment to determine the optimal placement and number of panels for maximum sun exposure.

Also, inverters convert the Direct Current (DC) electricity produced by solar panels to usable Alternating Current (AC) for your appliances. I will recommend an inverter with sufficient capacity to handle your peak appliance wattage.

What type of solar battery should I buy in Nigeria?

If you desire power backup during grid outages or want to utilize solar energy at night, batteries become crucial. Lithium batteries are generally preferred due to their longer lifespan and higher efficiency. The battery bank size will depend on your desired backup duration.

Also, a solar power system also requires a charge controller to regulate charging and prevent battery damage, along with mounting brackets and cabling for a secure and efficient installation.

Cost of 5KVA solar system in Nigeria

This would require a 5KVA inverter with 100A charge controller, 10kwh lithium battery 200ah 48v or 51.2v, 12 peices of 450w solar panels and total cost for installation is N4.5m

Cost of 10kva solar system in Nigeria

This solar electricity will require a 10kva inverter with a 120A charge controller, 15kwh lithium battery 300ah 48v and 15 pieces of 450w solar panels. The total cost for installation is N6.9m.

Cost of 15kva solar system in Nigeria

To install a 15kva solar at home or office, one would need a 15kva inverter with a 120A charge controller. It also needs 30kwh lithium battery of 300ah 48v and 30 pieces of 450w solar panels. The total cost for installation is N12m.

Next step to take before installing solar in Nigeria

For a precise system design and cost estimate, I recommend scheduling a free consultation with a reputable solar installer in Nigeria. A qualified installer will assess your energy requirements, roof space availability, and budget to recommend the most suitable and cost-effective solar power system for your Nigerian apartment.

Lady installs solar in her house

Meanwhile, a Nigerian lady said she and her family got tired of spending money on fuel for their generator, so they sought an alternative.

The lady said they installed a solar electricity system in their house, and then it cost millions to buy inverters and solar panels.

However, they are now reaping the benefits because she noted that they no longer depend on the grid electricity supply.

