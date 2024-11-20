A young Nigerian lady has shared a video showing the three wigs that her boyfriend purchased for her

According to her, he complained about her natural hair looking unkempt and decided to purchase wigs for her

Social media users who came across the video stormed the comments section to criticise the quality of the wigs

A young Nigerian lady recently took to social media to showcase an unexpected gift from her boyfriend, three wigs.

The gesture, although well-intentioned, sparked funny reactions among online users who criticised the wigs' quality.

Lady flaunts wigs her man bought for her

Source: TikTok

Lady shows off wigs from boyfriend

Shared by @just1creamy on TikTok, the video first revealed a chat between the couple, where the boyfriend expressed dissatisfaction with her natural hair's appearance.

"Babe why is your hair looking so unkept I don't like it o. I'm going to make payment to your vendor for three nice hairs so you can flex them this Christmas. You'll get them during the weekend or next week. I love you," he said.

The thoughtful boyfriend subsequently surprised her with the wigs, promising to help her "flex" during Christmas.

The lady captioned the post:

"POV: I posted a video of my hair looking unkempt and my babe viewed my status. This December don already detty for my side. My baby na talk and do. Odogwu nwoke. He no come play at all. It's the thought that counts."

Reactions as lady flaunts wigs from boyfriend

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@Ibukunoluwa.O said:

"The boy try, he bought you multipurpose wig, you fit use ham wash plate today, wear ham tomorrow."

@𝓞𝔂𝓲𝓷 said:

"Hold your baby."

@Dammy reacted:

"Hold your baby oo cos who you wan leave ham for??"

@Ella said:

"To those of us that had something to say but kept quiet may the peace of the lord be with you."

@FAV14 said:

"Hold your sweet boy o. He is the one behind your glory."

@Amaka nkaru said:

"Your man wey do am for you make he no come my side."

@small_pepper said:

"Girl no depart from him o. God don join una two together."

@……GIFTED said:

"Na waoo o. I been won type God wen. E good to finish video before dropping comments."

@SOSO said:

"This ur babe love you o. Abeg hold am tight no leave am for any body o."

Watch the video below:

