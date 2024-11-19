A lady has shared a hilarious video showing a young boy who intentionally inserted himself into her shot

In the video, the funny boy was seen licking his lips and singing a song in a way that exuded 'steeze' and composure

Social media users who came across the video stormed the comments section to share their opinions about the boy's action

A hilarious video showing an unexpected and entertaining encounter between a lady and a confident young boy has gone viral.

The clip captured the boy's deliberate attempt to appear in the lady's video, leaving viewers in stitches.

Young boy inserts himself into lady's video Photo credit: @hantysmallz/TikTok.

Boy licks lips, sings in video

Hantysmallz, the lady behind the camera, shared the amusing clip on TikTok, garnering lots of reactions.

In the video, the young boy effortlessly commanded attention, licking his lips and breaking into song with great swagger.

His nonchalant demeanour and apparent enjoyment of the spotlight left many viewers impressed.

"Wait for it. PS I don't know him," the video's caption read.

Reactions as boy intentionally 'enters' lady's video

TikTok users flocked to the comments section, sharing their thoughts on the boy's bold move.

While some praised his confidence and charisma, others found his action adorable and hilarious.

@Armani Odimgbe said:

"He looks like wizkid."

@Young_$ammy_official said:

"Until dem carry your phone run. Even Soso nor fit take your pain away."

@PROFESSOR said:

"Legend don’t comment we only read comment section."

@Chris said:

"I have been TikTok since I woke up, make I even check if my leg still dey work first."

@Gina Steve said:

"You wey dey read comments, wey hold phone with one hand I greet you oo."

@NonnyDc said:

"Na our last born. No be say he wash plates before him comot."

@fatty_346 said:

"Steez dey na money remain."

@Way up said:

"The boy is very cute, very classy, very demar."

@Esmeralda said:

"He was like keep my video for me when I get phone I will come for it."

@Okikiola added:

"Don’t judge a book by its cover. I wasn’t expecting the lyrics to be that smooth."

Watch the video below:

