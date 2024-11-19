An international student who studied in the UK said she was alone on her graduation day because she did not make friends

She shared a video showing that she brought a friend from home while others were with a lot of family members and classmates

She said the reason she was alone at the ceremony was because she did not make friends in school

A lady said while studying at a UK university as an international student, she did not make friends.

She said it was why she was alone during her graduation ceremony at the BPP University in Manchester.

In a video posted on TikTok by Lekeaka Bella, the graduate said she didn't make friends in her class.

So, while others clustered in groups and threw their caps during the graduating ceremony, she said she was along.

However, Lkeaka said she was with one man, and she showed the man's face in the video.

She captioned the video:

"You didn't make friends in your class as an international student. I tried but they kept speaking their language even during group assignments."

She said her class was made up of Indians and Pakistanis. Many people said they were also alone during their graduation ceremony.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady graduates from UK university

@Mira said:

"This will be me."

@BBA said:

"I’m the only Cameroonian in my class is not easy I’m just alone."

@Miley&Riley said:

"Big congratulations Leke leks."

@zokkytonia said:

"Exactly what am passing through now."

@Joi said:

"I brought my friend just like you brought Joey."

@Chigozie .C. Nweze said:

"I think I have the kind of personality that can make friends in any place I find myself. Congratulation to you."

@Brownycjoy said:

"I’m the only black in my class, infact the only international student."

