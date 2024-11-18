A Nigerian student has won a cash award in the US after doing well in a national competition for physics students

Smart Godwin told Legit.ng that he won that award after making a poster presentation for novel research in particle physics

The award was presented by the National Society of Black Physicists and the National Society of Hispanic Physicists in Houston Texas

A Nigerian man who travelled to the United States to pursue his studies has won an award.

Smart Godwin said he won the cash prize after making a presentation in a novel research in Particle Physics.

The student won N1.2 million. Photo credit: X/Godwin Smart.

According to Godwin, he got the cash prize from the National Society of black physicists and the National Society of Hispanic Physicists in Houston, Texas.

The cash prize is worth $750 (N1.2 million). He told Legit.ng:

"So it’s called the American Physical Society Award, majorly for Scientists (Physicists). I made a poster presentation for a novel research in Particle Physics called Neutrino Physics that perfectly aligned with their goal for the conference. It’s a combined conference hosted for all black physicists and Hispanic physicists all over the USA. The sponsors and hosts are both called the National Society of Black Physicists and the National Society of Hispanic Physicists, and it was held in Houston, Texas. A lot of sponsors were around, including the University of Houston (Texas), NASA, etc. I presented as a newbie Neutrino Physicist and won the best poster award for all the graduate students that came from all over USA, and APS (The American Physical Society) awarded me the cheque prize."

He further said on how he felt about the award:

"I’ve always been passionate about Physics Education Research (PER), and I still am. But recently, I’ve found myself falling deeper in love with Neutrino Physics, and I can’t help it. Every day, my interest grows stronger, and now I feel like I don’t want to stop. Instead, I want to find a way to pursue both fields alongside each other."

