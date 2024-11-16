A White lady has caused quite a stir online after she shared her observations about life in Nigeria

The Swedish lady, in a relationship with a Nigerian, moved to Nigeria and has stayed for up to three months

She shared her views on the Nigerian people, the country's culture and also spoke about Nigeria's delicacies

A Swedish lady, Yarlie, has generated mixed reactions on TikTok over her opinion about Nigeria and the Nigerian people.

The White lady said on TikTok that she has stayed in Nigeria for three months and sarcastically made a video saying she doesn't like Nigeria and had her reasons.

She said Nigerians are the friendliest people. Photo Credit: @switzerandyarlie

Source: TikTok

However, in the caption of her post, she highlighted the opposite of what she said in her video.

Swedish lady speaks about Nigeria

Yarlie noted that everything people told her about Nigeria before her arrival was nonsense.

Yarlie, who claimed she has travelled around the world, rated Nigerian food as the best. She added that Nigerians are the friendliest and have the most amazing culture.

She apologised for triggering people with her statement in the video. Yarlie wrote:

"The reasons I don't like Nigeria are...... 👀 ... 🤷🏼‍♀️ .. I LOVE Nigeria, all the crazy bs I've been told about Nigeria and Nigerians before coming here is straight up bs. I've traveled basically all around the world and can still tell you that Nigeria has the best food, the friendliest people and the most amazing and alive culture. Of course, just like any other country, Nigeria too has it's downsides - but the good is more than the bad, no doubt. SORRY if I made you upset before you read the caption 😂❤️ Mo ni fe Naija."

Yarlie is in an interracial relationship with a Nigerian disc jockey named Switzer, and they share content about their lives via their handle, @switzerandyarlie.

Watch her funny video below:

People react to White lady's video

Happily Ever said:

"Oh my world i love so much for saying the truth mam tell them."

Kristy's Stylez said:

"She is just been sarcastic my people , make Una relaxxxxx😂😂😂😂. She is actually enjoying her stay."

John said:

"Please read her note. She was just wining you guys she love Nigeria. We love you too."

Honey🦋❤️ said:

"You guys don’t get the joke😂 make Una sha Dey check caption sometimes too."

TolaniKingOfBoyz said:

"Same for me. I've been before but this time coming they knew I'm not going back na so dem talk everybody go kidnap me na so I dey waka up n down for 2am."

Loki_funds said:

"It's not bad to say the truth tho😂 we love hearing the truth since our government is not doing a great job."

Mimi Baby said:

"What did you mean reasons you don't like Nigeria we Nigerians are cool."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady from America had relocated to Nigeria permanently.

White woman moves to Lagos

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a White woman had packed her bags and moved to Lagos.

In a clip posted via her TikTok account @terryferrett968, her excitement was evident as she shared snippets of her journey, including her layover in the Netherlands and checking into her Airbnb.

She reiterated her affection for Nigeria and its culture, having spent three years studying and forming connections with the people. Her love story blossomed during this period, and she fell deeply in love with a Nigerian man.

