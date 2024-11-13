A pretty lady who had always wanted to travel to Nigeria achieved her dream and celebrated it online

The lady linked her future greatness to coming to Nigeria, as many people wondered why she chose the country

Among those who reacted to her video were people who said that they never knew Nigeria was that much loved

An African lady whose dream had always been to come to Nigeria finally got what she wanted.

She captured the moment she boarded RwandAir and came to the land of her dreams.

The lady used RwandAir for her flight to Nigeria. Photo source: @simpoglad

Travelling to Nigeria

The lady thanked God for making it possible for her. She called her coming to Nigeria baby steps.

She (@simpoglad) was very happy on her inbound flight as she shared a video of herself on the plane. The lady said she was proud of herself when she got to Nigeria.

Her travel clip stirred mixed reactions. While some wondered why she was coming to a country they wanted to leave, others wished her a great stay.

Some of the reactions:

Berrylyk said:

"Hmmm Omo person dream nah to come Nigeria ooo. Nawoo people get dreams oooo."

Real Joe said:

"Land of no discrimination, no exophoria, land of one Africa,The Giant of Africa."

samuel said:

"So Nigeria wey we won run Comot na another person prayer point."

anto guy said:

"Welcome to Nigeria. Lets know your location in Nigeria."

gloria N said:

"Can’t wait to visit Nigeria just to go to the churches in Abuja. My dream country and Ghana. I know one day God will also say yes to my silent prayer point."

Sharon4u2c said:

"Nigeria na dream to others but na nightmare to us chai."

shifahzaliyah said:

"Send my regards to my in laws in enugu, tell them next year am coming for my man."

onyx Dynamics said:

"You will love it in Nigeria. My daughter just visited from the US and she loved it."

favy said:

"Abeg i don hold waiting I get see person dey dream about waiting I get."

Oyinbo flew to Nigeria for lover

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady made a video to capture the moment a Swedish lover came to Nigeria and met her.

She said that their meeting happened after six months of chatting online. The lady mentioned the she was so shy.

