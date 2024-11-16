A female student of Afe Babalola University (ABUAD), Ado-Ekiti, has lamented over the new price list of food in her varsity

She compared the prices of three food spots available on campus and displayed their lists on social media

The price list she posted was met with mixed feelings as some people thought they were not on the high side

The new price list of food spots in Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, has sparked mixed reactions on social media.

A female student from the school, posted the list on TikTok as she lamented the new development.

She shared Afe Babalola University's price list. Photo Credit: @thatgirl_157

The student, @thatgirl_157, wondered how people like her whose parents refused to increase their allowance would cope.

The list she posted were the new prices of food, drinks and snacks from Cafe 2, Season Deli and Chinese Spot.

Some of the prices on the Cafe 2 list include jollof rice N500, fried rice N500, white rice N500. Season Deli also maintained the same price list of the aforementioned meals.

On the Chinese Spot price list spag was pegged at N2,000 and rice with sauce at N3,500.

View the price list here.

Reactions trail price list at ABUAD

Top boy N’ime ogbe💐🥇👽 said:

"Una de 2017."

dalu cool said:

"Makachi una dey live una best life.

"1200 for rice in my school."

Ugh! it's her again🥱 said:

"Broo this isn’t bad🥲🥲🥲have you seen prices in other schools."

Efootball-Worst-bestplayer said:

"Wait till you come to bingham where the money you save in school fees you go spend am for food."

brown_chi🦄 said:

"I don't understand....

"Food in my school is literally more expensive than this,why the complaints."

Tinu💋 said:

"No be normal Caleb food price be this ? E even cheap pass am sef."

Ella 🖤 said:

"Una even dey see jollof rice 500, una nor go happy."

Afe Babalola University's founder dares FG

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Afe Babalola University's founder, Aare Afe Babalola, had said his varsity would continue to admit students below 18 despite federal government's policy.

Babalola, who faulted the decision of the federal government to bar students not up to 18 from gaining admission and having access to university education in the country, said the new policy is unacceptable and retrogressive, The Nigerian Tribune reported.

As reported by The Punch, he explained that universities enjoy autonomy and that they should be allowed to use their discretion in admitting students from different programmes that are obtainable in Western countries rather than government issuing directives in this regard.

