A University of Ilorin, Kwara (UNILORIN) fresh graduate has raised concern about a particular university he noticed

He made a video of the gate of KolaDaisi University (KDU) and wondered if the varsity actually functions

His post triggered massive reactions as people familiar with the Oyo State-based university countered him

A young man, @uncle_milli, has shared an observation about KolaDaisi University (KDU), Ibadan in Oyo State.

The UNILORIN graduate made a video of the university's gate and posted it on TikTok.

He said he has never seen anyone enter the university. Photo Credit: @uncle_milli

@uncle_milli wondered if the university actually functions. He said has never seen anyone or anything go in or out of the university. He wrote:

"Never have i seen someone or something go in or out of this place."

Mixed reactions trailed his video as some netizens who know the school disagreed.

Video of KolaDaisi University stirs reactions

Jummy said:

"Yes it function, just come first u will know we have conducive environment!"

Azeezah 🌹💐 said:

"Enter and see for yourself now or you expect the school should be hustling and bustling from the main entrance."

lavishgold240 said:

"As in I Dey always think say na only me Dey observe am the place Dey silent pass graveyard."

M_o_y_i_n said:

"He went to uni ilorin he never experience how conducive environment dey be like."

ThroughJasmine'sEyes said:

"It functions well but the buildings are quite far from the gate itself. That's why you'll barely hear human sound from there. I just graduated last week."

@Hadassah_ said:

"I remember when this school gave me admission in 2018 even without processing it."

✨🦋zizi🦋✨ said:

"The entrance of our school is not a bus park, it’s not supposed to be rowdy."

bolutife5 said:

"Abeg e Dey function, it just private university and we are not allowed to come outside."

