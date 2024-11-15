A Nigerian lady was blown away by the huge amount someone credited her for being beautiful.

She excitedly displayed her account balance online, marvelling that she never saw it coming.

More details shortly...

She said a random person sent her the money for being pretty. Photo Credit: @___.splendour

Many people did not believe her

Tyche hera said:

"Them go send una school fees una go screenshot am say na man how man go send u 2,553,899 ? Not even 2.6 to round it up or exactly 2.5."

Gud~Boi said:

"This one belike money wey them win from sporty ooo which one be 2,553,899.09."

ℤ𝕦𝕓𝕓𝕪 𝔹𝕝𝕚𝕤𝕤🌱 said:

"I like as all of una think say we no wise for this app."

T.BERNAL💎❤️ said:

"One girl self send me 5M yesterday, she say I fine and she like tall guys. Make we dey whine ourself dey go."

Lana said:

"My love I believe you because it has happened to my friend and I twice but not this amount and those days we package scatter."

ongod5659 said:

"U don see primary school students to lie to na well done."

Bruno said:

"Una done start ooo😂😂😂 shy na gold them take create you."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man had made a tempting offer of N1 million to a lady who caught his attention.

Lady shows huge money man sent her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had displayed the money a man sent her ahead of their first date.

Matilda said she usually would not leave her house but did so because the admirer 'treated her well.'

She went on to give titbits from her date night with the man but failed to disclose his identity. She looked forward to her next outing. Many Nigerian men, however, slammed the lady over her date with the 'talking stage.'

