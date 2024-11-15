Lady displays N2.5 million "random person" sent to her UBA account for being pretty
A Nigerian lady was blown away by the huge amount someone credited her for being beautiful.
CHECK OUT: Education is Your Right! Don’t Let Social Norms Hold You Back. Learn Online with LEGIT. Enroll Now!
She excitedly displayed her account balance online, marvelling that she never saw it coming.
More details shortly...
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at LEGIT.NG Tomorrow
Watch her video below:
Many people did not believe her
Tyche hera said:
"Them go send una school fees una go screenshot am say na man how man go send u 2,553,899 ? Not even 2.6 to round it up or exactly 2.5."
Gud~Boi said:
"This one belike money wey them win from sporty ooo which one be 2,553,899.09."
ℤ𝕦𝕓𝕓𝕪 𝔹𝕝𝕚𝕤𝕤🌱 said:
"I like as all of una think say we no wise for this app."
T.BERNAL💎❤️ said:
"One girl self send me 5M yesterday, she say I fine and she like tall guys. Make we dey whine ourself dey go."
Lana said:
"My love I believe you because it has happened to my friend and I twice but not this amount and those days we package scatter."
Newly married Charles Okocha kisses wife several times publicly: "She go laugh tire for labour room"
ongod5659 said:
"U don see primary school students to lie to na well done."
Bruno said:
"Una done start ooo😂😂😂 shy na gold them take create you."
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man had made a tempting offer of N1 million to a lady who caught his attention.
Lady shows huge money man sent her
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had displayed the money a man sent her ahead of their first date.
Matilda said she usually would not leave her house but did so because the admirer 'treated her well.'
She went on to give titbits from her date night with the man but failed to disclose his identity. She looked forward to her next outing. Many Nigerian men, however, slammed the lady over her date with the 'talking stage.'
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Victor Duru (Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained award-winning journalist with over 4 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng