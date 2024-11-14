Nigerian Woman Shares What it Took Her Family to Obtain British Citizenship, Video Trends
- A woman has shared her happiness with netizens after her family members officially became British citizens
- In a heartwarming video, she showed the moment that they were officially declared citizens in the presence of witnesses
- Social media users who came across the video did not hesitate to congratulate the family in the comments
A video shared online showed a family's proud and inspiring moment as they officially became British citizens.
The clip captured the emotional ceremony where they received their citizenship, surrounded by witnesses.
Woman overjoyed as family becomes British citizens
Posted by @chiezdalivesfully on TikTok, the video revealed the family's proud achievement, after seven years of perseverance.
In her caption, the excited wife expressed relief and elation, acknowledging the challenges overcome during her family's journey to becoming citizens.
She was seen posing with her doting husband and children while holding their certificates in court.
"We are finally British citizens. It has taken us 7 years, a lot of money, stress and tears to get here but we are here finally. Watch as we attend our citizenship ceremony. It was truly an amazing day," the video's caption read.
Reactions as woman celebrates British citizenship
Viewers on TikTok were deeply moved by the family's story, congratulating them in the comments section.
@Thelunchboxmum said:
"Congratulations to you and your beautiful family it’s a process worth doing."
@genny said:
"Congratulations a lot of money and thr stress is the problem."
@Erimalifestyle wrote:
"Congratulations to you and your family. God is good."
@Ogechukwu Onwuaraghi said:
"I claim this for me and my family!Congratulations. What route were you guys on?"
@Nic said:
"In May I had to renew my residency card. They make it so stressful but when everything’s all done, it just makes it that much better! Congratulations guys, you all looked lovely and so much dedication."
@Charlo added:
"Congratulations guyz."
@DrRachaelEO added:
"Congratulations."
Watch the video below:
Source: Legit.ng
