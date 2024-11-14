Angry Little Boy Packs His Bags to Leave Parents' House after Getting Provoked, Funny Video Trends
- A Nigerian lady has shared a hilarious video of her little brother packing his clothes to move out
- Apparently, the little boy got visibly provoked over an undisclosed reason and decided to leave the house
- Social media users who came across the hilarious video shared their similar experiences in the comments
A hilarious video showing a little boy's dramatic decision to leave home has left social media users in stitches.
The clip, shared by his elder sister, captured his serious efforts to pack his belongings and make a bold exit.
Boy packs his clothes to move out
Posted by @adi_efe1 on TikTok, the interesting video revealed the miniature rebel's angry facial expressions and resolute actions.
According to the caption, the little boy's frustration stemmed from an undisclosed reason, prompting his decision to move out.
"POV: My little brother is angry so he's moving out. How many times did you do this as a kid?" the video's caption read.
Reactions as boy sets to move out
Viewers on TikTok were left in stitches as they flooded the comments section with similar childhood experiences.
Many shared stories of their own dramatic exits or tantrums, sparking a sense of communal nostalgia.
@Obianuju said:
"The time my brother try this thing I give am my papa guitar make e use dey entertain himself for road."
@Tees_Elixir commented:
"I was always writing letters that I’ll run away they ignored me, till the day I packed my clothes and said I was leaving because my papa annoyed me that evening, as I was about to cross the door."
@WIGOLOGIST said:
"As spoilt as I was has a kid, I never did this but I do pray for sickness so my mum can spend much. God forgive me o."
@Her Excellency said:
"My sister did this, she stood at the bustop for hours and nobody begged her, she literally came back by herself."
@Momo commented:
"Omo I did this when I was small, I packed my clothes I didn’t know where I was going I just wanted to leave, my dad came to pick me up from the express road and took me back home, if you see beating."
@FEMALE THRIFT VENDOR IN IBADAN added:
"Omo. I’m always doing this anytime I’m angry with my mom,I go pack all my stuffs inside box,she go tell me say make I drop the things she bought for me,make I pack only the stuffs I use my money buy."
Watch the video below:
Little girl packs bags and leaves home
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman shared her little daughter's funny reaction after she gave her an order to tidy up her room.
Quite to netizens' amusement, the girl packed a little bag, put it on her shoulder and left the house.
Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng
