A Nigerian lady has shared her hilarious experience with a man who asked for her number inside a public bus

According to her, she refused to give out her number and the man quickly brought out the carton of his iPhone 14 Pro

Social media users who came across the funny video on TikTok stormed the comments section to react to it

A hilarious incident that happened recently on a public bus in Nigeria left social media users in stitches.

A lady had narrated how a man whom she refused to give her number to, resorted to flaunting his iPhone 14 Pro carton.

Man shows off carton of iPhone 14 Pro Max Photo credit: @bigshindarah/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady shares funny experience with bus passenger

Shared on TikTok by @bigshindarah, the video captured the awkward moment the man brought out the carton, attempting to impress her with his supposedly high-end phone.

According to the lady, the man's request for her number was politely declined for undisclosed reasons.

Undeterred, he brought out the iPhone carton from his bag and began stylishly displaying it for her to see.

The apparent attempt to showcase his wealth or status only fueled her amusement and made her eager to record the moment on camera.

She captioned the video:

"POV: I entered a public transport and the guy sitting close to me was asking for my number but I refused and he brought out his iPhone 14 Pro carton. it is well."

Reactions trail lady's experience on public bus

TikTok users flooded the comments section, reacting to the comical video.

Many praised the lady's confidence in rejecting the advance, while others ridiculed the man's funny tactics.

@Dc asked:

"How do guys even feel comfortable asking for number inside public transport?"

@Ria said:

"Iswr this stuff legit happened to me. Bro was just waving the phone."

@Toxic Friend said:

"Na so one dey carry 13pro for air, he nearly put am for my eye. I told him to use it as a pendant wen next he is going out."

@gracey said:

"This thing happened to me,the guy wan chuck he 15 promax for my eyes, he and he friends con dey talk about millions, as if e concern me."

@Rissa said:

"Oya he has shown you that he got his phone with carton please give him the number."

@Prince Ofure added:

"If boy no fit win you over just know say oppression or manipulation na the next thing."

Watch the video below:

Man blasts lady for refusing to give number

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian youth got angry in a vehicle after a female passenger declined to give him her phone number.

The man and his brother tackled the lady for turning down his request and this led to an exchange of words between them.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng