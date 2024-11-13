An 18-year-old girl played the keyboard beautifully as she showed off her impressive skills in a viral video

The young lady participated in a TikTok challenge, and her entry got netizens talking on social media

Many who came across the video celebrated the young lady and hailed her for her skillful performance

An 18-year-old young lady shared a video of herself playing a keyboard as she participated in a TikTok challenge.

The lady showed off her impressive skills in the now-viral video shared on her TikTok page.

Young lady shows impressive skills on keyboard. Photo: @alele_jessica

Source: AFP

The young lady, @alelo_jessica, shared the video of herself playing the keyboard in church on her TikTok page.

She said she was participating in the #bandhitzoutrochallenge on TikTok.

The lady confidently and skillfully played the keyboard to the amusement of many

She captioned the video:

“My solo for the #bandhitzoutrochallenge.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as 18-year-old girl plays keyboard beautifully

Many who came across the video celebrated the young lady and hailed her for her skillful performance.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@wanman001 said:

"We therefore declare the bandhitz Ozeba challenge closed."

@onyiisebastian said:

"This is gonna hit hard as an Anime intro."

@VICBERT said:

"Nawa for you ooo! So watin you want make person do now! Weldon girl!!"

@Jaycruzerville said:

"No be church you suppose dey, find your route sharp cos this bangs ‼️"

@His dream girl said:

"My star girl!"

@Blue said:

"Green flag."

@Nessa said:

"mehn, you're good. I'm still on the learning process."

Ogheneruno Michael said:

"My keyboard look me, e shake e head."

Young Click said:

"aaeeeiii ...I won't play Instruments again aahhh. why are you guys stressing us like this."

Source: Legit.ng