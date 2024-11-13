A beautiful lady shared a post to celebrate the fact that she has graduated from the university with a degree

The lady studied international law and diplomacy and she did exceptionally well in her studies and got good grades

She said she graduated with first-class honours and she shared beautiful photos to mark the achievement

Many people are congratulating a Nigerian lady who graduated from the university with a degree.

According to a heartwarming post on TikTok, the lady said she studied international law and diplomacy.

The lady graduated with a first class degree. Photo credit: TikTok/Imagodei.

Source: TikTok

The lady, Imagodei, did so well in the course that her performance attracted many praises.

She said she graduated with a first-class honours degree in her chosen field.

As soon as she collected her certificate, Imagodei made a post on TikTok to celebrate her graduation.

She wrote:

"First class honours (BA) international law and diplomacy. So then it is not of him that willeth, nor of him that runneth, but of God that sheweth mercy. Romans 9:16 KJV"

See come congratulatory messages below:

@Ese said:

"Congratulations. Studying the same course I’m tapping into your blessings."

@ella said:

"Congratulations, stranger!! greater heights!!"

@D_classic said:

"I join both of us faith together. That i will finish all my exams. And then graduate well. Amen."

@OLUWAYANMIFE said:

"I celebrate with you."

@Nifemi said:

"A BIG Congratulations. More wins I Pray."

@Ab+ media official tiktok said:

"I don’t know you but I’m proud of you and I am happy about this great achievement."

@Sonia said:

"Congratulations. I tap into your blessings."

@#SpinDoctor said:

"Congratulations. I tap into your grace and testimony."

@Hair Paradise said:

"I'm proud of you stranger ❤️Congratulations."

@chicurls/Natural hair girly said:

"Congratulations my sister is set to graduate next year from this course and I wish such happiness upon her."

Man bags degree from Babcock university

A Babcock University student graduated with first-class honours and he shared his joy after the ceremony.

The new graduate said he studied software engineering at Babcock University, Ilishan Remo Ogun state.

Apart from graduating with a first class from Babcock University, the man held many posts while in the school.

Source: Legit.ng