Tall Lady With Black Beauty Graduates With First Class Honours in International Law and Diplomacy
- A beautiful lady shared a post to celebrate the fact that she has graduated from the university with a degree
- The lady studied international law and diplomacy and she did exceptionally well in her studies and got good grades
- She said she graduated with first-class honours and she shared beautiful photos to mark the achievement
Many people are congratulating a Nigerian lady who graduated from the university with a degree.
According to a heartwarming post on TikTok, the lady said she studied international law and diplomacy.
The lady, Imagodei, did so well in the course that her performance attracted many praises.
She said she graduated with a first-class honours degree in her chosen field.
As soon as she collected her certificate, Imagodei made a post on TikTok to celebrate her graduation.
She wrote:
"First class honours (BA) international law and diplomacy. So then it is not of him that willeth, nor of him that runneth, but of God that sheweth mercy. Romans 9:16 KJV"
See come congratulatory messages below:
@Ese said:
"Congratulations. Studying the same course I’m tapping into your blessings."
@ella said:
"Congratulations, stranger!! greater heights!!"
@D_classic said:
"I join both of us faith together. That i will finish all my exams. And then graduate well. Amen."
@OLUWAYANMIFE said:
"I celebrate with you."
@Nifemi said:
"A BIG Congratulations. More wins I Pray."
@Ab+ media official tiktok said:
"I don’t know you but I’m proud of you and I am happy about this great achievement."
@Sonia said:
"Congratulations. I tap into your blessings."
@#SpinDoctor said:
"Congratulations. I tap into your grace and testimony."
@Hair Paradise said:
"I'm proud of you stranger ❤️Congratulations."
@chicurls/Natural hair girly said:
"Congratulations my sister is set to graduate next year from this course and I wish such happiness upon her."
Man bags degree from Babcock university
A Babcock University student graduated with first-class honours and he shared his joy after the ceremony.
The new graduate said he studied software engineering at Babcock University, Ilishan Remo Ogun state.
Apart from graduating with a first class from Babcock University, the man held many posts while in the school.
