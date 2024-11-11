A Nigerian man has graduated from Bells University of Technology, Otta and he came online to flaunt his degree

A Nigerian man is celebrating after bagging a degree from Bells University of Technology, Otta, Ogun state.

Kayode Samuel shared a post to celebrate his graduation and his post got people inspired.

Kayode said he already has a national diploma (ND) and a higher national diploma (HND).

He graduated a bachellor's of technology degree after studying in the department of surveying and geoinformatics.

He said:

"Thanking God for his Grace on this journey."

His success story inspired a lot of comments with many of his followers sending him congratulatory messages.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man bags ND, HND and BTech

@Isaac Olaoye said:

"Same here. OND, HND, Btech(Biotechnology)at bells which dept are you?"

@Brado Monie said:

"Congrats! I’m just smiling and happy whenever I see anything like this I love it and I can’t wait to congratulate myself too."

@Arolegold Alaga said:

"E pain me say the time wey I graduate this sound never Dey I for use am because Laspotech showed me shege."

@_OmOtOLaNI_ said:

"Since I didn’t use this song when I graduated, I will wait till my POP."

@Tech Redefined said:

"Me! OND, HND, BEng. changed career and then PGD in IT. Now MSc. Cyber security in view. Omo, Nigeria is not for the weak. If God help you, then thank your star. Congratulations."

@OnlyOneFOLA said:

"Me N.C.E, And B.sc to be bagged in few weeks time. It’s not being easy, but blessed be God."

Lady graduates from ABUAD

In a related story, a Nigerian lady graduated from Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti state where she studied nursing.

The lady said she passed through a lot of challenges before she was able to complete her studies at ABUAD.

She said she fell sick at some points and that her final year was the most challenging of the years she spent in school.

