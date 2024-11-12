A Nigerian lady said when she went for her project defence, she was not stressed at all by the external supervisor

According to the lady, instead of grilling her with tough questions, the project supervisor told her to go

She came online to share her joy immediately after the project defence and some people prayed for such on their own day

A lady is glad that when she went for her project defence she did not find things difficult.

According to the lady, she was able to scale through the defence because she apparently did her work well.

The lady said the supervisor did not ask her any questions. Photo credit: TikTok/@_adannaya0.

Source: TikTok

In a post, @_adannaya0, said when she went for the defence, the external supervisor told her to go without questioning.

Her words:

"E reach my turn, external supervisor asked me to go without asking me any question. Indeed my God defended me."

People who saw the post noted that they also pray to find favour with their supervisor on the day of their defence.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady passes after project defence

@kindness loveth said:

"This will be my testimony."

@bigchizzy16 said:

"This will be my own testimony in this FBMS."

@Amakaphil95 said:

"Omo it happened during my ptoposal and seminar defence. I claim it for my project defence."

@Ebube Chukwu9055 said:

"I tap from ur blessing. My own defense is tomorrow."

@user9212821994708 said:

"I tap ooo my own defense is on Friday."

@viccaray3 said:

"E fit be say you no even write anything way please am."

@beckylicious28 said:

"This we be my testimony."

@Chinemerem Ibeh said:

"Congratulations l tap from your blessing."

@Ellista martins said:

"I tap in this testimony. Congratulations dear."

@jessyogar198 said:

"I claim it in advance to me in Jesus name."

@Irene said:

"Omo I claim it oo in Jesus name Amen."

Man graduates from Babcock University

A Babcock University student graduated with first-class honours and he shared his joy after the ceremony.

The new graduate said he studied software engineering at Babcock University, Ilishan Remo Ogun state.

Apart from graduating with a first class from Babcock University, the man held many posts while in the school.

Source: Legit.ng