Some students studying mechatronics at Wigwe University, Isiokpo were seen inside the school's laboratory

The beautiful mechatronics laboratory at Wigwe University has many robots which were moving in the video

The students seen in the video were obviously happy and obsessed with the robots as they explored them curiously

A video has shown one of the laboratories at Wigwe University founded by the late Access Bank CEO Herbert Wigwe.

The video was posted by Wigwe University and it shows some students who were in the mechatronics laboratory.

The students were excited to see the mechatronics laboratory at Wigwe University.

In the video, different robots could be seen as they moved in the laboratory.

The students who were in the laboratory explored the robots which were meant for teaching and learning.

The video is captioned:

"Shaping future leaders! Our curriculum is designed to equip students with the skills they need for the careers of tomorrow and unlock global opportunities."

After seeing the video of the mechatronics engineering laboratory at Wigwe University, a netizen asked if she could change school and come there.

Lerion Jake Nwauda said:

"Abeg can I change my school first choice JAMB to yours or it's already late."

What Wigwe University looks like

In another video, a student showed a sneak peek into the school environment and her hostel. The hostels looked large and neat and the interiors looked habitable.

She said the school had some electric buses that carry students around the campus.

The student also showed the school's cafeteria and how the classes were arranged.

She said the school has a gym, a cinema and a salon in one of the beautiful buildings.

Watch the video below:

