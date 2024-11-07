A young lady has shared her excitement with netizens after reuniting with the love of her life and his mother

In a heartwarming video, she knelt before her mother-in-law as she arrived at the airport with her son

Social media users who came across the video took turns to congratulate the doting couple on their reunion

The reunion video of a young lady, her partner and his mother, has melted the hearts of social media users.

The emotional encounter unfolded at an airport in Benin Republic after the mother and son arrived.

Lady welcomes her oyinbo husband and mother-in-law Photo credit: @jarominoyintari/TikTok.

Lady emotional as she meets husband, mother-in-law

Shared by @jarominoyintari on TikTok, the touching video captured the lady's heartfelt welcome for her partner and his mother.

As they arrived, she warmly embraced her man before kneeling to greet his mother with a heartfelt hug.

The gesture, steeped in respect and affection, touched online viewers who stormed the comments to share their opinions.

Congratulatory messages and well-wishes poured in from social media users who were touched by the couple's love.

"Welcoming my mother-in-law and husband to Benin Republic. Welcome," the video's caption read.

Reactions trail sweet couple's reunion

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@AJIKI’S ZOBO said:

"The kneeling down wasn’t necessary they don’t know the meaning."

@Sanora Mimi said:

"Help me collect bag for mummy nah."

@SoftNicki reacted:

"Beautiful. That point u bended ur knees got me smile. Real African lady with respect."

@FEMALE CHIEF PRIEST said:

"If na Nigeria mama now,dis Crop Top go be midnight Discussion. That's why I love the WHITE."

@LadyB pretty said:

"I love the way you kneel down to greet her so sweet. God bless your home sis."

@nnekygold commented:

"Thank God you didn't disappoint me because I was waiting to see you kneel down, more blessings congratulations."

@LatestGranny reacted:

"I always pray to God to give me a mom I will genuinely love and spoil as my mother-in-law not the one that wouldn't give me peace of mind. I tap from this."

@Talesbytinah added:

"I love the way you knelt down to greet her. Been married to a white man does not mean we forget our values and tradition. Much Love sis."

Watch the video below:

Lady reunites with husband at airport

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young lady residing in the US captured attention on TikTok by sharing her joy at finally meeting her Nigerian husband.

In the video, she waited at the airport with her family, their excitement evident as they anticipated his arrival.

Source: Legit.ng