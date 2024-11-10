A Nigerian mother has shared a hilarious video of her little daughter's reaction to her new hairstyle

In the trending video, the mother stated that her daughter was already used to seeing her on 'all back weaving'

Social media users who watched the funny video stormed the comments section to share their similar experiences

A funny video shared by a Nigerian mother has taken social media by storm, showing her little daughter's reaction to her new hairstyle.

The clip revealed the child's utter confusion upon seeing her mother's transformed look.

Baby confused as mum rocks wig Photo credit: @staceydike/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Little girl reacts to mum's new hairstyle

Posted by @staceydike on TikTok, the video showed the daughter staring deeply at her mother, clearly shocked by the sudden change.

The mother, known for her signature "all back weaving" hairstyle, had opted for a wig, leaving her daughter utterly puzzled.

In her caption, the mother stated that her daughter had already been accustomed to her usual appearance.

"POV: your baby is used to seeing you on all back weaving. This pikin don see me finish," the video's caption read.

Reactions trail girl's reaction to mum's hairstyle

TikTok users who watched the clip couldn't help but share their similar experiences, flooding the comments section with relatable stories.

Many parents commiserated with the mother, sharing stories of their children's reactions to changes in their appearance.

@Stephen_emmanuel001 said:

"Ancestors oo. Babies don finish for heaven. Angels don dey recycle fairly used babies."

@life of chiommy said:

"She was like, come na my mom this abi my eye dey pain me."

@sandrahair said:

"Lol my son d day I did makeup. The boy just dey look me for over 30 mins."

@Pink-tz-0fficial reacted:

"She’s judging u enh u are lucky she can’t say her mind."

@creativity said:

"She was like dem tell me this thing for heaven say woman dey wear wig and do makeup."

@Chichi Celine said:

"She's like hmmm who knows what someone told my mummy dt med her level up.. aby no be my mama be ds??"

@hajo babe cool said:

"May be she thinks you should also have a low cut like her too. Cute baby girl."

@hoppy added:

"Omo all back don u do you something so tay ur daughter nor recognise u again nah see ooo."

Watch the video below:

Boy reacts to mum's new hairstyle

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian mother shared a hilarious video showing her son's reaction to her new hairstyle.

In the funny clip, she revealed that the little boy was already used to seeing her on cornrows at home.

