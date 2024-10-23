A Nigerian mother has shared a hilarious video showing her son's reaction to her new hairstyle

In the funny clip, she revealed that the little boy was already used to seeing her on cornrows at home

Social media users who came across the hilarious clip took to the comments section to share funny remarks

A Nigerian mother's hairstyle change sparked a funny reaction from her little son, capturing the hearts of social media users.

The hilarious video captured the boy's confusion as he struggled to recognise his mother beneath a striking burgundy wig.

Little boy confused after mum wore wig Photo credit: @growwitheleazer/TikTok.

Little boy reacts as mum rocks wig

In the clip posted by @growwitneleazer on TikTok, the boy stared at his mother deeply with eyes filled with a mix of curiosity and shock.

The mother, known for her signature cornrows, had apparently surprised her son with the dramatic makeover.

His reaction seemed as though he was trying to reconcile the unfamiliar new image with the mother he knew.

"POV: My son is used to seeing me on all back. His reaction is so funny," the video's caption read.

Reactions trail boy's reaction to mum's wig

TikTok users flocked to the comments section, sharing funny remarks and relatable stories about their children's reactions to change.

@Not a løver bøy said:

"E get as the sky go Dey, you go know say no be Nigeria."

@Gentle girl said:

"Those of you watching this on Wednesday morning with an empty stomach I greet una o."

@Adekunle said:

"Only the way the sun dey shine self you go know say no be our mother land."

@Iya Adunni said:

"My then 5 months old daughter cried so much the first time she saw me wear a wig and glasses. It wasn't even funny cos I had to take everything off."

@Nadia Aziz said:

"This will be my daughter reaction because she never seen me on wig."

@Everything by DBV> said:

"Lmao my daughter too oo. I will be like what are you peeping at. Those kids can be so dramatic ehn."

@Surprise Adebabalola reacted:

"My son d day I did lashes. He nearly blind my eyes with d way he kip touching."

@JADE'SWEALTH added:

"E pain me say he nvr start talking many things dey him mind wey he talk as he dey."

Watch the video below:

Boy's funny reaction to mum's new hairstyle

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video showing a little boy's reaction to his mother's new hairdo went viral and gathered many comments.

On seeing his mother as she entered the house, the kid complimented her new looks, telling her she was hot.

Source: Legit.ng